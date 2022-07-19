ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot week ahead after Denver hits 100 degrees again

By Jessica Lebel
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver hit its fourth 100-degree day of the year on Monday, breaking the previous record-high temperature of 99 degrees that was set in 2020. Temperatures will stay hot the rest of the week with scattered storms.

Temperatures will hit the upper 90s on Tuesday with a 20% chance of storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with a marginal risk in place across Southern Colorado.

Wednesday will stay hot with a high temperature of around 94 degrees. There will be another 20% chance of storms. Thursday’s storm chances will fall to 10%, meaning most places will stay dry.

Denver hits 100 degrees, breaks record
With dry weather returning on Friday, temperatures could hit the 100-degree mark once again. Dry conditions will stay for Saturday with temperatures in the mid-90s.

Storm chances will go up Sunday and Monday, helping to cool high temperatures to the low 90s.

Heat Advisory for 100 degree temperatures!

DENVER(CBS)-  More summer sizzle will be baking our Friday Forecast. We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the week-ending heat.The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for the Denver metro area, the Front Range urban corridor, much of NE Colorado including the Grand Junction area on the western slope.Heat will be turned on high for the entire state with triple digits for many lower elevations east and west. Mountains will see highs rise into the 80s in many areas.There will be a few thunderstorms for Friday afternoon. But, they will be on an isolated basis as the day goes on. Saturday will still be hot to start the weekend with late day storms. Sunday will have a bigger change for the overall extended weather pattern. As temperatures will cool and chances for rain will go up all the way into next week.
