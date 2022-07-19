Houston Health Department COVID-19 Updates, Aug. 18

Three Greater Houston ZIP codes are among the hottest for real estate in the country, according to a recent analysis by Opendoor. Opendoor examined MLS data in areas where it has brokerages to determine where the most homes went under contract within 90 days during the first half of the year. It found the ZIP codes 77494 and 77493 in Katy and 77433 in Cypress were three of the top 10 areas in the country for housing transactions. It was Cypress’ first appearance in the list’s top 10.

CYPRESS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO