Houston Health Department COVID-19 Updates, Aug. 18

Houston ranked No. 1 in the world for local purchasing power, making the city an affordable place to live, according to a new report from online publisher Visual Capitalist. Purchasing power, a metric used to gauge the number of goods and services someone on an average salary can buy, has become increasingly important to consumers amid rising inflation. The report uses New York City as a benchmark due to its high cost of living to compare both purchasing power and cost of living, or the average day-to-day expenses incurred in a given community. According to the analysis, Houston’s local purchasing power is 73% greater than New York’s.
