ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Health Department COVID-19 Updates, Aug. 18

sbmd.org
 4 days ago

Here are COVID-19 updates from the Houston Health Department for the week of July 18, 2022. Houston’s latest 14-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is 30.4% and the wastewater virus load...

sbmd.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourconroenews.com

Houston doctors warn Texas heat creates dangerous situation for those taking blood pressure medicine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Enrique Barrientos pulled weeds in his garden for about 10 minutes before the energy left his body. The 69-year-old Katy resident loves yardwork. It helps him decompress after long days in front of his computer. But on this hot afternoon in early May, the combination of sweltering temperatures and newly prescribed blood pressure medication left him feeling depleted.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Three Houston-area ZIP codes ranked among hottest in country for real estate

Three Greater Houston ZIP codes are among the hottest for real estate in the country, according to a recent analysis by Opendoor. Opendoor examined MLS data in areas where it has brokerages to determine where the most homes went under contract within 90 days during the first half of the year. It found the ZIP codes 77494 and 77493 in Katy and 77433 in Cypress were three of the top 10 areas in the country for housing transactions. It was Cypress’ first appearance in the list’s top 10.
CYPRESS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Vaccines
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Houston, TX
Government
fox26houston.com

Two Houston firefighters suffer heart attacks in one week

HOUSTON - Officials are investigating after two Houston firefighters have suffered heart attacks in the last week. On Thursday, a 46-year-old Houston firefighter collapsed at the fire station and went into cardiac arrest. Fellow firefighters were able to bring back his pulse. According to Marty Lancton, President of the Houston Professional Firefighters Association, the 46-year-old is now in stable condition at a local hospital intensive care unit.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Linkedin#Getvaxxedhouston Org#Sharable Resources#Houstonhealth Org#Community Level Houston
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Three fugitives arrested in massive multistate fraud scheme

Three more co-conspirators have been taken into custody on charges related to a multi-layered mortgage fraud, credit repair and government loan fraud scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B Lowery. Heather Ann Campos, David Lewis Best Jr. and Stephen Laverne Crabtree had evaded law enforcement for several months. Campos, 43, Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Blackfolk & genealogy: The drive to discover our roots

Over the past few years there has been an explosion in the number of Black people seeking to find their roots. Some attribute the growth in genealogy activity to the popularity of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.”. Another facilitator of Black interest in...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Texas City Has Had The Largest Salary Growth

Prices for nearly everything across the country are steadily rising. Thankfully, some of Texas' largest cities are seeing salary increases. According to a new ADP report, the Texas city with the highest salary growth from 2019 to 2021 was Austin. The city had a growth of 9.4 percent. Coming in...
TEXAS CITY, TX
houston.org

Houston Earns Top Spot Globally for Cost of Living

Houston ranked No. 1 in the world for local purchasing power, making the city an affordable place to live, according to a new report from online publisher Visual Capitalist. Purchasing power, a metric used to gauge the number of goods and services someone on an average salary can buy, has become increasingly important to consumers amid rising inflation. The report uses New York City as a benchmark due to its high cost of living to compare both purchasing power and cost of living, or the average day-to-day expenses incurred in a given community. According to the analysis, Houston’s local purchasing power is 73% greater than New York’s.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

A Texas Weatherman Tried To Warn His Viewers, Then This Happened

Imagine how it would feel if you were trying to warn people about something, and then it actually happened to you first. A Texas meterologist had that experience last week, when he was talking about the current strain on the power grid. Travis Herzog of KTRK in Houston, Texas, was delivering the forecast when the lights went out - just as he said they might.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, 10 Houstonians are humanitarian award honorees

The Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards will be honoring some big names and even bigger hearts, including award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor, producer, and philanthropist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, this Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Royal Sonesta Houston!. The invitation-only black-tie awards gala is presented by Houston Random Acts...
HOUSTON, TX
consultant360.com

Unilateral Submandibular Lymphadenopathy in a 7-Year-Old Boy

1Department of Pediatrics, McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX. 2Medical Student, McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX. CITATION:. Beaudoin E, Mehta M, Valek S. Unilateral submandibular lymphadenopathy in a 7-year-old boy. Consultant....
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Effects of drought starting to be seen in Houston's trees

HOUSTON — The effects of drought are starting to be seen in the trees around Houston. Although it's not yet as bad as the drought the Houston area experienced in 2011, it's not looking good. "Turgid" is the word used to describe the leaves of a healthy, well-hydrated tree;...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy