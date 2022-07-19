Port Farms Second Annual Flower Festival to kick off on August 6

(Waterford, PA) – Port Farms will open for the 2022 season featuring their second annual Flower Festival on August 6, 2022, where guests can enjoy farm activities and pick zinnias, sunflowers and cosmos.

“After seeing so many guests enjoy the flower fields last year, we are so excited to make this festival an annual event”, said Casey Port, Chief Operations Officer of Port Farms. “What is even more exciting for us is that this is the Port Family’s 125-year celebration of the farm”. To kick off this momentous occasion, we have added many new events and activities, plus, we have extended our hours for even more fun on the farm”, said Port.

The Flower Festival will run from August 6 – September 11, 2022 (open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Port Farm’s general admission will be required for entrance to the festival and will include one free bloom as well as most farm activities.

Additional options will be available for purchase. The farm will provide clippers, a bag for picking, as well as a watering station. Over 20 farm activities will be open as well as campsite spots to reserve.

“We hope you will join us in our 125-year celebration this August and September. There will be live music, our annual Blooms, Bubbles, and Butterflies event, a National Honey Bee celebration, carriage rides and date night activities on the farm. We have so many new plans in the works. You can follow our Facebook and Instagram pages as well as sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on farm events and enter our giveaways,” said Port.

Port Farms is located about 20 minutes south of Erie, PA at 2055 Stone Quarry Rd, Waterford, PA 16441.

To learn more and purchase tickets or season passes visit here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.