ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, PA

Port Farms Second Annual Flower Festival to kick off on August 6

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vu59s_0gkE9P6800

(Waterford, PA) – Port Farms will open for the 2022 season featuring their second annual Flower Festival on August 6, 2022, where guests can enjoy farm activities and pick zinnias, sunflowers and cosmos.

“After seeing so many guests enjoy the flower fields last year, we are so excited to make this festival an annual event”, said Casey Port, Chief Operations Officer of Port Farms. “What is even more exciting for us is that this is the Port Family’s 125-year celebration of the farm”. To kick off this momentous occasion, we have added many new events and activities, plus, we have extended our hours for even more fun on the farm”, said Port.

The Flower Festival will run from August 6 – September 11, 2022 (open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Port Farm’s general admission will be required for entrance to the festival and will include one free bloom as well as most farm activities.

Additional options will be available for purchase. The farm will provide clippers, a bag for picking, as well as a watering station. Over 20 farm activities will be open as well as campsite spots to reserve.

“We hope you will join us in our 125-year celebration this August and September. There will be live music, our annual Blooms, Bubbles, and Butterflies event, a National Honey Bee celebration, carriage rides and date night activities on the farm. We have so many new plans in the works. You can follow our Facebook and Instagram pages as well as sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on farm events and enter our giveaways,” said Port.

Port Farms is located about 20 minutes south of Erie, PA at 2055 Stone Quarry Rd, Waterford, PA 16441.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

To learn more and purchase tickets or season passes visit here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 22-24

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! WQLN Sounds Around Town Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Second Glenwood Flea Coming up this Saturday to Benefit Erie Zoo

The season's second Glenwood Flea is coming up this weekend. The indoor flea market is Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. More than 15 vendors and 500 visitors checked out the first flea, which featured items like crocheted creations, hand-poured candles, wreaths, artwork and second-hand treasures.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mr. & Mrs. Claus Arrive in Erie for Christmas in July at the Colony Plaza

Christmas in July is in full swing in Erie. Shops at the Colony Plaza are hosting a Christmas in July shopping event Friday, July 22. Santa is making an appearance Saturday in his summer sleigh. "The colony merchants traditionally have done something in the summertime in July, and this year...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Discover Presque Isle returns July 25-31

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park once again will be in the spotlight for the annual week-long Discover Presque Isle event, but it will be missing a familiar component. Several events and activities will be held from July 25 through July 31, including everything from pancake breakfasts to hikes...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Erie, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
Erie, PA
Business
YourErie

Erie history, cuisine highlighted in Erie Food Tours

Local cuisine and culture is being highlighted during a food tour in downtown Erie. The Erie Food Tour draws crowds from near and far to learn about Erie history and to try local cuisine. Participants of Erie Food Tours are coming from near and far to see what the City of Erie has to offer […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Wild Stuff: Newest Erie Zoo exhibit open to the public

New Primate Habitat now open at Erie Zoo Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
ERIE, PA
eriereader.com

Discover Presque Isle a Weeklong Event

As if you needed more of a reason to visit Presque Isle State Park, Discover Presque Isle is happening again in 2022. With a new format this year, the weeklong event promises to highlight the park's glorious natural resources and environment. Running from Monday to Sunday, the event will be...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie grape farmers run into a unique problem: an abundance of crops

It’s not every day you see a grape harvester in July. That’s because they’re usually kept in storage until September when the grapes are ready to picked, but if you were in North East or Harborcreek Thursday, you may have seen a few harvesters in the vineyards. This year’s crop is so heavy, farmers are […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carriage#Honey Bee#Flowers#Localevent#Local Life#Port Farm
YourErie

Greek dog, Coney dog: What is it called and who can claim it?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York Lunch on East Avenue in Erie has a small dining area. A lunch counter currently is closed for social distancing — boxes on the counter, stool seats missing — making the dining area feel that much smaller. Behind the counter, the employees move between a backroom kitchen and the area behind the lunch counter. In some places, it’s a tight fit for two workers to pass each other.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Sunview opens candy shop, building go-kart track

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Things are a little sweeter this season at Sunview in Edinboro. For 34 years, Sunview (at 12246 Edinboro Road) has been offering family-focused entertainment — miniature golf (putt-putt), a driving range, batting cages, an arcade, and bumper boats. In March, Sunview opened a new candy shop. And recently, Sunview broke ground on a new go-kart track that is expected to be completed this fall.
EDINBORO, PA
butlerradio.com

Antique Tractor And Engine Show Happening In Mercer

An annual event that highlights farm equipment from the past is coming back to Mercer County. The Antique Tractor and Engine Show returns to the Stoneboro Fairgrounds tomorrow through Sunday. In addition to tractors from years ago, guests will be able to check out daily demonstrations, vendors, craft markets, and...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

Go-Karts, Putt-Putt and More at New Erie Fun Center

Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend?. Head to the Erie Fun Park at the Erie Sports Center! This newly opened park has undergone a complete overhaul and looks beautiful! It's located at 8161 Oliver Road. You'll find go-karts, putt-putt and batting cages all in one spot....
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
YourErie

Destination Pennsylvania: Lettie G. Howard

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Visitors to Dobbins Landing in downtown Erie have several choices to enjoy maritime fun during the summer months from the historic US Brig Niagara to the Victorian Princess to Scallywags Pirate Adventures. Today, we’re setting sail on the Lettie G. Howard. As the crew prepared to set sail, the first mate […]
ERIE, PA
eriereader.com

The 42nd Annual Gathering at Chaffee's

It's almost impossible to fully describe the excitement that comes with the Gathering at Chaffee's. It is truly a magical place that exists but once a year. Don't forget your towel, because this just happens to be Year 42 (per The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, the perfect fit for life, the universe, and everything). One of the longest-running music festivals in the world, Chaffee's is your chance to see your friends from town out in the woods, having fun and celebrating in their own different ways.
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Erie Philharmonic kicks off “In Your Hometown” concert series

The Erie Philharmonic traded the Warner Theatre stage for a pavilion in the park. The “In Your Hometown” concert series kicked off on Wednesday at Gibson Park in North East. “In Your Hometown” brings the music of the Erie Philharmonic to several locations throughout Erie and surrounding areas. The show on Wednesday featured a full […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Speaks on Abandoned Kittens Video

6 kittens have been recovered after a viral Facebook posts shows cats being abandoned outside the Erie Humane Society late Sunday night. The video shows a pickup truck parking in the Southeast lot at 11:22PM and leaving a large dog crate full of kittens. The crate was broken and taped together with electrical tape, which allowed the cats to easily escape the cage.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New Primate Habitat now open at Erie Zoo

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Zoo’s newest exhibit is now open to the public. The Hilbert Family Primate Habitat opened Wednesday, July 20 in the former Giraffe House in the center of the zoo, featuring two Eastern black and white colobus monkeys. The new habitat has multiple climbing features and platform heights for the monkeys. Visitors […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

13 Dog Swimming, 3 Beach Advisories in Place in Erie County

Toxins in water samples at 13 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy