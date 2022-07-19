ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa woman arrested after trying to run over ex-girlfriend

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago

TUSLA, Okla. — A woman from Tulsa was arrested after trying to run over her ex-girlfriend and ramming her car, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).

Carlameisha Jefferson was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of a felony, and violation of a protective order.

Carlameisha Jefferson

Early Monday morning, police went to a gas station near East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue where a woman said she saw Jefferson, her ex-girlfriend, inside the convenience store. The victim and Jefferson got into an argument at the gas station and went outside the store.

The victim said Jefferson then tried to run her over multiple times. Later, the victim said she was in her car when Jefferson rammed her, pushing her between the front and back door.

Surveillance video showed Jefferson trying to run over the victim several times, then later hitting the victim’s car with her own car. The victim was not injured.

