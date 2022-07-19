ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Arrowhead, Lakeshores library systems exploring merger

By By Ryan Spoehr Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVGQB_0gkE8fJ500

Two library systems that currently operate across three counties, including Rock and Walworth, are considering a merger to improve their services. The change could be finalized as early as September.

The Arrowhead Library System currently serves much of Rock County, and the Lakeshores Library System serves much of Walworth County and part of Racine County.

At a special meeting Thursday, July 14, the Milton Library Board voted to formally support the merger, Milton Library Director Ashlee Kunkel said. That followed recent statements of support submitted to the committee from the Barrett, Graham, Walworth and the Waterford libraries.

“We’ve been sharing a catalog and other resources with Lakeshores since 2017,” Kunkel said. “This would further streamline resources and services.”

The Arrowhead Library System is made up of the Milton, Clinton, Edgerton, Beloit and Orfordville public libraries. It also includes Hedberg Public Library in Janesville and Eager Free Public Library in Evansville.

The Lakeshores Library System consists of the Darien Public Library, Aram Public Library in Delavan, the Brigham Memorial Library in Sharon, the Fontana Public Library, the Matheson Memorial Library in Elkhorn, the Lake Geneva Public Library, the Genoa City Public Library, the Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay, the Walworth Memorial Library, the East Troy Lions Public Library, the Burlington Public Library, the Graham Public Library in Union Grove and the Waterford Public Library.

The Rock, Walworth and Racine county boards must still approve the merger if it is to happen.

In August 2021, the Arrowhead and Lakeshores system boards each approved exploring whether the systems should merge. The two boards established a committee to weigh the potential benefits of a merger, consisting of two trustees and two library directors from each system. Wisconsin Library Services has been working with the two systems in preparation for a potential merger.

The committee has met virtually eight times since December 2021. The next meeting will be Aug. 1. No agenda or documents had been made available as of Monday.

A document entitled “Forming the New System” was made available for a July 11 meeting of the committee.

According to that document, the committee is anticipating the Racine County Board to approve a merger resolution Aug. 22. It’s also expecting a vote by the Rock County Board in early September and by the Walworth County Board sometime in August.

The “Forming the New System” document details how in the first year after the merger, the new system would have to engage in strategic planning, including understanding the needs and expectations of the individual libraries. It would also have to build a new culture for the libraries across the three counties and determine, develop and prioritize services.

The document further says that in the second year, priorities would include consolidating delivery service, determining where the new system offices would be located and refining the staffing model.

To see the committee’s agendas, related documents and virtual meeting links, go to www2 .lakeshores.lib.wi.us /library-system-merger -exploration-1.

The Lakeshores Library System also shares resources with the Kenosha County Library System. There is no current discussion about the Kenosha County Library System being a part of the merger.

Comments / 0

Related
wuwm.com

Menominee Nation joins attempt to open casino in Kenosha, Evers reacts

The Menominee Nation has announced that it's the Native American tribe in Wisconsin helping the Seminole Tribe of Florida try to open an off-reservation casino in Kenosha. The Menominee made the announcement Wednesday, just hours after the Village Board in Bristol OK'd giving a company linked to the Seminole up to two years to buy 60 acres for the project just west of I-94.
KENOSHA, WI
nbc15.com

Recent proposal to allow “Tiny Home” construction in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit City Plan Commission viewed a proposal to change the building ordinances for potential homeowners in the area, allowing them to design what the proposal calls “Tiny Homes.”. The new ordinance would allow homes built to be narrower than 25 feet and under 1,000...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

CapTel laying off hundreds of Wisconsin workers

MADISON, Wis. — CapTel, a company that provides phone captioning services for the deaf and those with hearing loss, is laying off hundreds of workers in southern Wisconsin. In a notice filed Wednesday with the state’s Department of Workforce Development, CapTel said it plans to permanently lay off 276 employees in Madison and Milwaukee. Twenty-eight of the workers are in...
MADISON, WI
wuwm.com

Southeastern Wisconsin may be headed for another casino controversy as possible Kenosha site advances

A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County. The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union Grove, WI
County
Walworth County, WI
City
Edgerton, WI
County
Rock County, WI
City
Elkhorn, WI
Rock County, WI
Government
Walworth, WI
Government
City
Beloit, WI
City
Walworth, WI
City
Racine, WI
City
Janesville, WI
City
Delavan, WI
Walworth County, WI
Government
City
Evansville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in New Glarus, Wisconsin

A Minnesota bar owner once landed felony charges after crossing state lines with beer from New Glarus Brewing Company. It's illegal to sell the coveted (and famously "Only in Wisconsin") Spotted Cow ale out of state. Yes, New Glarus brews are that good. But the real crime? The owner only came for the beer!
NEW GLARUS, WI
97ZOK

A City in Wisconsin Was Just Named America’s Best Place to Live

If you want to live somewhere good, there are plenty of places to stay, but if you want the greatest or even the "best" there's only one city for you. Here's the best part, it's close to Rockford too. What I'm saying is, if you feel you can't find a place here, you won't be too far from friends and family all while getting a house at a decent price.
ROCKFORD, IL
wisconsinrightnow.com

Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha: Where Do the Governor Candidates Stand?

Tim Michels called on Gov. Tony Evers “to promise that when he loses in November, he will not agree to anything of this significance while a lame duck.”. The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced on July 20, 2022, “that in partnership with Hard Rock International (Hard Rock), it will relaunch the Wisconsin tribe’s efforts to open a destination entertainment center and casino in the City of Kenosha,” a press release received by Wisconsin Right Now states.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowhead#Public Libraries#Urban Construction#Rock And Walworth#The Milton Library Board#Milton Library#Hedberg Public Library#Eager Free Public Library#The Darien Public Library#The Graham Public Library
nbc15.com

“Lenny’s Canes” keeps customers walking tall in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Janesville is still perfecting his craft even after more than six decades in the trades. Lenny Staller is the owner, operator, and sole employee at Lenny’s Canes on Highway 14. The 82-year-old began woodworking in high school. “I started working...
JANESVILLE, WI
veronapress.com

Carl Miller named 2022 Wisconsin Grocer of the Year

Along with the variety of products and services Carl's stores provide, he is involved in the community. Carl and his stores participate in Adopt-a-Highway. They also run the nonprofit brat stand with all proceeds going towards the Verona youth sports groups. This is a yearly service that Carl and the Miller family participates in.
VERONA, WI
wortfm.org

City Approves East Side Low-Income Housing Complex

Last night, the Madison Common Council approved the zoning for a new low-income housing complex on East Washington Avenue. The project will see 245 apartment units built for families with an income between 30% and 80% of the area median income. The Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp, or WHPC, is commissioning...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Wisconsin Technical College System building

MADISON, Wis. — A bomb threat led to the evacuation of the Wisconsin Technical College System building on University Avenue Thursday afternoon. A Capitol Police spokesperson said an alert was sent out in response to a 911 call about a bomb threat at the building, located at 4622 University Avenue near Hilldale Shopping Center. The building was evacuated and has since been cleared.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Picket prompted by worker exploitation in Madison Yard Project

On Tuesday, for over four hours, an estimated thirty labor and community members walked an informational picket, called by the Carpenters union, demanding fair and legal working conditions at the Madison Yard Project, at the former site of the now-demolished state Department of Transportation building at University Avenue and Segoe Road in Madison. Specifically, the union is demanding the removal of one contractor, Suburban Drywall, which the union claims is making an end around tax and labor laws by exploiting undocumented and immigrant workers. Mike Higgins, Business Representative for the Carpenters Union, explained why the informational picket was called.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

BBB warns against recent used car scam

The Beloit City Plan Commission viewed a proposal to change the building ordinances for potential homeowners in the area, allowing them to design what the proposal calls “Tiny Homes.”. Madison PD investigating link between graffiti on Christian school, Catholic church. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Madison Police Department detectives...
MADISON, WI
Washington Examiner

Direct payments of $500 to be sent to Wisconsin families every month for a year

Several families in a Wisconsin city will begin earning an extra $500 every month for an entire year starting this month. The government of Madison, Wisconsin, invited families interested in the Madison Forward Fund to apply to the program from June 21 through July 3 and randomly selected 155 applicants to receive the monthly payments. The funds of the program, totaling $930,000, were provided by donations from private donors, not the city's tax dollars, according to Channel3000.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police track drug sales to South Beloit couple

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say an investigation into narcotics trafficking led them to the home of Donna Louise Honaker, 63, and Tommy Joe Honaker, 46, who were arrested Thursday. According to police, the pair were identified as suspects in the investigation that began in May, and on July 21st a raid […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
tncontentexchange.com

Watch now: Debris being removed from Lake Geneva's City lagoon

Crews from Riese Aquatics LLC in Elkhorn are in the process of removing seaweed, leaves, branches and other debris from Lake Geneva's boat pier lagoon, located near the 100 block of Wrigley Drive. A large amount of debris has built up in the lagoon throughout the summer. Several boat owners...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy