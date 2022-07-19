Special Weather Statement issued for Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Morton; Sioux The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sioux County in south central North Dakota Southwestern Burleigh County in south central North Dakota Southeastern Morton County in south central North Dakota Northwestern Emmons County in south central North Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Fish Creek Dam, or 14 miles southwest of Mandan, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Anthony around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cannon Ball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO