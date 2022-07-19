Samsung’s new mining chips will be 45% more efficient

Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA), the pioneer and world leader in robotic cleaning solutions for solar PV, has won the Top Product of the Year Award for their H4 robot in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. Receiving this prestigious award demonstrates that industry experts see the H4 as an exemplary solution in the fields of energy and environmental management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005586/en/ Ecoppia wins Top Product of the Year Award by Environment and Energy for the H4 robotic cleaning solution (Photo: Ecoppia) The autonomous H4 robotic cleaning solution addresses scalability and remote management for large scale solar PV sites. To further bolster the solution’s smart, effective, and safe features, the H4 introduces helix technology into PV cleaning. This patented technology offers spiral cleaning, which prevents heavy dust accumulation by moving dust particles downwards, pushing them off the module surface, while also protecting the modules’ anti-reflective coating. Other innovative features include adaptable bidirectional cleaning, a super duster mode and extended coverage of up to 2KM, which all strengthen the H4’s ability to offer fast and effective daily cleaning with panel safety and durability kept in mind.

