Samsung’s new mining chips will be 45% more efficient

By Zeynep Geylan
cryptoslate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTech giant Samsung said it is currently working on new 3-nanometer(nm) mining chips that will be 45% more energy efficient. The new chips are estimated to have 23% higher performance and are expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions in the mining industry. The company started working on the chips...

Polygon launches Nightfall to provide enterprise solutions via ZKP tech

Polygon‘s Head of Enterprise, Antoni Martin, gave the keynote speech at the 2022 EY Global Blockchain Summit and introduced Polygon Nightfall, the company’s new zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) solution that offers privacy for companies that want to use Ethereum blockchain. According to Martin’s speech, Polygon Nightfall produces eight times...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Daimler inks Singapore blockchain partnership to identify data use cases

Daimler South East Asia and Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) have officially launched a data platform that they say will offer businesses the tools to tap and monetise their data. The partnership will look to push adoption of the blockchain-powered platform across sectors. Both companies would collaborate on relevant blockchain initiatives...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

From build to beyond: Parker Aerospace and DUST Identity launch Lockheed Martin F-35 into digital space

Weaving together digital engineering and technology, Parker Aerospace today announced collaboration with Lockheed Martin and DUST Identity. The alliance implements DUST technology to connect Parker Aerospace products with Lockheed Martin aircraft to track parts from build to delivery and maintenance. The collaboration optimizes Parker Aerospace product traceability and supply chain security as proven by Parker’s military flight controls and flight actuation technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005843/en/ Parker Aerospace, DUST Identity and Lockheed Martin are partnering to digitally fingerprint products to better track and trace product build, performance and service. The new technology creates a unique digital thread to enhance performance and increase supply chain security. (Graphic: Business Wire) Digital thread and DUST technology boost efficiency and supply chain integrity
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Cofounder and CEO of climate technology company eAgronom uses 'farmers first' mindset to drive innovation and lower barriers to sustainable agriculture

Robin Saluoks is cofounder and CEO of eAgronom, a climate technology company based in Estonia that helps farmers break into sustainable production. In a recent interview with Insider, Saluoks gave us a bird's eye view of his company's journey and his approach to driving innovation. This article is part of...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Koniku and Airbus Expand Partnership to Re-imagine Aviation Security

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Koniku, Inc. and Airbus Americas, Inc. have announced the expansion and deepening of their collaboration, which began in 2017, to advance aviation safety and security from curbside to gate for billions of travelers globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005618/en/ Jeff Knittel CEO, Airbus Americas, and Osh. Agabi, Koniku Inc. CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Google Cloud announces its first region in Mexico

The new region, which will be Google’s 35th, will allow it to better serve its local users with lower-latency access to its cloud services, but — and these days, this may be even more important — offer these users data residency and compliance options. “The cloud region...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Ecoppia’s H4 Robotic Solar PV Cleaner Awarded Top Product of the Year by Environment + Energy Leader Awards

Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA), the pioneer and world leader in robotic cleaning solutions for solar PV, has won the Top Product of the Year Award for their H4 robot in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. Receiving this prestigious award demonstrates that industry experts see the H4 as an exemplary solution in the fields of energy and environmental management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005586/en/ Ecoppia wins Top Product of the Year Award by Environment and Energy for the H4 robotic cleaning solution (Photo: Ecoppia) The autonomous H4 robotic cleaning solution addresses scalability and remote management for large scale solar PV sites. To further bolster the solution’s smart, effective, and safe features, the H4 introduces helix technology into PV cleaning. This patented technology offers spiral cleaning, which prevents heavy dust accumulation by moving dust particles downwards, pushing them off the module surface, while also protecting the modules’ anti-reflective coating. Other innovative features include adaptable bidirectional cleaning, a super duster mode and extended coverage of up to 2KM, which all strengthen the H4’s ability to offer fast and effective daily cleaning with panel safety and durability kept in mind.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Observability startup Better Stack lands $18.6M in new cash

The observability market has matured in recent years with the growth of vendors like Datadog, New Relic, PagerDuty and the aforementioned Splunk. But there’s room for improvement. At least, that’s the assertion of Juraj Masar and Veronika Kolejak, the co-founders of Better Stack, an observability product that combines monitoring, logging, incident management and status pages with collaboration tools.
BUSINESS
natureworldnews.com

Companies Develop New Sustainable, Plant-Based Nylon for Everyday Items

New sustainable and plant-based nylon is being developed by businesses for use in a variety of everyday products, including clothing, carpets, and many others. The CEO of a US biotech company recently stated that global brands need to take action by utilizing sustainable materials that feature traceable and transparent supply chains.
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Rakuten Symphony to Establish New Innovation Lab in Bengaluru

Rakuten Symphony, a global leader in cloud-native, Open RAN telco infrastructure platforms, services and solutions, unveiled plans to establish a new lab in Bengaluru. The Rakuten Symphony Global Innovation Lab will be core to global research and development that is leading industrialized automation of Open RAN-based, cloud native mobile networks. The Global Innovation Lab is expected to open in early 2023 and will be housed inside new engineering development facilities opening simultaneously to bring together Rakuten Symphony’s Bengaluru employee base.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto exchange Zipmex halts withdrawals citing market volatility

Zipmex has become the latest cryptocurrency platform to halt customer withdrawals. In a tweet, the company cited volatile market conditions and the “resulting financial difficulties of our key business partners” as reasons behind the halt. However, the firm did not identify the business partners facing financial turmoil. Zipmex...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
TechCrunch

SupplyPike’s supply chain software helps CPG brands get products to stores on time

The supply chain management market is expected to reach $19.3 billion by 2028 after being valued at about $10 billion in 2020. The global pandemic led to a series of events over the past two years, including a shift in consumer behavior, that made the supply chain very unpredictable, SupplyPike co-founder and CEO TJ Sangam told TechCrunch.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Keysight Introduces Cloud-Based End-to-End Open RAN Architect Test Solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the Keysight Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) test solutions are moving to cloud-based deployment for improved flexibility and rapid deployment. In addition, the company’s LoadCore software for testing 5G Core (5GC), is now available as a metered, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solution in AWS Marketplace to allow customers to scale costs with usage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005633/en/ Keysight’s LoadCore software simulates 5G UE behavior to validate the 5G Core (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

GitHub slows hiring for certain roles as it prioritizes ‘strategic hires’

All the candidates received the same email, which cites “an effort to prioritize [GitHub’s] hiring and be strategic about the roles [it continues] to hire for.” There’s no obvious pattern to the outreach. Developers applying for manager- and director-level roles at the Microsoft-owned company in a range of departments and locations, including San Francisco and London, have been impacted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

