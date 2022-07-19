ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside man charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in self defense

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA -- A man in Sunnyside says he shot and killed a man who came to his home threatening to kill him. The homeowner claimed it was self defense but now, he's under arrest and facing murder charges. Officers responded to a report of a man shot at a...

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy fired after jailed person found dead

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Washington has fired a probationary corrections deputy after a person in custody was found unresponsive and died in a jail observation holding cell. Deputies said Faviola Valenzuela was arrested by Pasco police officers on March 12, for alleged destruction or removal of property and wasn’t cooperative during the booking...
PASCO, WA
Man arrested for DUI following car crash

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash.– A Yakima man was arrested on DUI charges after crashing his car. On Thursday night, the 39-year-old man lost control of his car and over-corrected to the right. His car hit a ditch rolling over onto its side. After he was taken to the hospital, the man was arrested, and his license was suspended. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
YAKIMA, WA
KPD: Man Accused of Parking Lot Rape, May Have More Victims

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after they say a man, accused of raping a woman by gunpoint inside a parking lot may have more victims, even in other cities. It was back on May 28th, that Brandon L. Jones was said to have sexually attacked the victim off 7100 West Clearwater Ave by gunpoint. Jones was arrested days later. After the arrest, more victims came forward and the Benton County Prosecutor's Office has charged Jones with several counts of rape. Now they say their may be even more victims out there, and even in Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and Beaverton. Kennewick Police say they need you to give them a call if you think you've been a victim. They're asking you to call Detective Elizabeth Grant to make a report at 509-585-4208.
KENNEWICK, WA
Elderly Yakima Woman Facing Major Drug Charges

A 75-year-old woman arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and delivery of fentanyl during a recent drug overdose is facing charges in Yakima County Superior Court. Carma Salazar was arrested July 12 after 55-year-old man died at a home in the 5800 block of Scenic Drive. Authorities found blue pills near his body with the number 30 on them.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
One Suspect Jailed, Another At Large in Assault, Robbery Near Othello

One suspect is in custody while another is still on the loose in an assault that seriously injured a man Monday near Othello. Adams County Deputies report 41-year-old Gloria Romero of Othello is in jail while 36-year-old Michael J. Rocha is still at-large. Both are charged with first-degree robbery and...
OTHELLO, WA
