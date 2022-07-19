ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London County, CT

Applications for recreational cannabis licenses in state near 40,000

By Sten Spinella
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

The Social Equity Council approved its first round of special applicants for recreational cannabis licenses last week, none of whom came from New London County.

The applicants hailed from Bridgeport, Hartford, Middletown, New Britain, Southington and Stamford.

In general, the cannabis licensing process is well underway in Connecticut, with almost 38,000 applications sent in as of last Friday.

According to the state Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), the application review process is underway but no licenses have been awarded yet via a lottery process. It is not yet disclosing where the applications came from nor identifying who applied.

Almost 24,000 of the applications come from social equity applicants, and the rest from general lottery applicants. Social equity applicants must have resided in a Disproportionately Impacted Area — a geographical area disproportionately impacted the war on drugs — for, at minimum, five of the last 10 years before applying for a license, or nine years before they turned 18. Their average household income must be less than 300% of the state median income over the three years before applying, and they must own at least 65% interest in a cannabis business. The state median income is about $80,000.

The equity applicant program is designed to allow these applicants to have an easier and separate process to start a marijuana enterprise, rather than competing with corporations.

Data shared by the DCP shows the number of applications for each of the eight license types: delivery service, food and beverage manufacturer, micro-cultivator, product manufacturer, product packager, cannabis retailer, cannabis transporter and medical hybrid retailer.

The micro cultivator license received the most attention, with 5,528 social equity and 2,936 general lottery applications. Medical hybrid retailer licenses received the second most applications, with 6,921 social equity and 1,296 general lottery applications. The product packager and transporter licenses have received the least attention, with each drawing less than 500 applications.

Recreational cannabis dispensaries won’t open until, at the earliest, later this year. Existing medical cannabis businesses have to pay a fee of anywhere between $1 million and $3 million to enter the recreational market, depending on whether they partner with a social equity applicant.

“The Department has not reviewed the applications and cannot confirm that each application was completed properly or that each backer listed in the application submitted a backer application,” the department’s website reads. “Those counted as social equity applicants have self-identified as social equity applicants. The Social Equity Council has NOT reviewed the applications to verify social equity status.”

Social Equity Council approvals

The applications on the DCP’s website refer to lottery applications. What the 15-member Social Equity Council reviewed last week are a specific kind of application that bypass the lottery.

The 15-person Social Equity Council of state, social justice and civil rights professionals is meant to "oversee the verification of equity applicants, create new programs to support cannabis businesses and businesses in other industries, and manage the more general community investments derived from the cannabis tax revenue," according to the state's recreational cannabis webpage.

The council met last week and approved its first group of social equity applications, reviewing 41 such applications and approving 16 to be sent to the state DCP. The applications were for cultivator licenses and, under the 2021 recreational cannabis law, are not subject to the lottery process.

Ginne-Rae Clay, executive director of the Social Equity Council, said applicants must agree to locate their cultivation facility in a Disproportionately Impacted Area.

The thousands of pending applications are not daunting to the Social Equity Council, which will only be looking at winners of the lottery.

“All of the different types of licenses have a limited number of licenses that will be issued,” Clay said.

She explained the lottery for special equity application will choose applications to be reviewed. If some of those applications don’t meet the criteria of social equity, then the lottery will provide more to review.

The council has notified the applicants and the DCP of denials and approvals. The department will reach out to the qualifying individuals for next steps, including a background check before receiving the provisional license. They also have to pay the $3 million fee and organize their business.

“We are very excited about providing services to folks who have moved on and who met the licensing criteria,” Clay said. “We’ll provide programs that will help them stand up their businesses and be successful.”

Clay said there were about four applicants who were denied because they did not meet the income threshold, around 16 that did not meet the ownership and control threshold and about 17 that did not meet residency requirements.

“If approved for provisional licenses, the applicants will have the opportunity to prepare for full licensure by the DCP to cultivate, grow and propagate adult-use cannabis at an establishment located in one of the state’s Disproportionately Impacted Areas,” a news release from the council reads.

s.spinella@theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London County, CT
Government
City
Middletown, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Southington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
County
New London County, CT
State
Connecticut State
fox61.com

Here's what's happening around Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — Need something to do this weekend? You have options whether you're looking to head indoors due to the heat or if you love the sun and hotter temps. Plenty of events are happening around the state this weekend to enjoy with the entire family!. Running through...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont announces enactment of Connecticut Clean Air Act

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A law that expands Connecticut’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality is officially on the books. Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference in New Haven on Friday morning to announce the enactment of the Connecticut Clean Air Act. Lamont said...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Here’s Where Cannabis Cultivators May Set Up in Connecticut

If you're worried that a large-scale cannabis cultivator grow house will suddenly appear overnight next to your condo complex, don't. That is, unless your neighborhood has been identified as a "Disproportionately Impacted Area" which was approved by Connecticut's Social Equity Council. But, if you live within one of the blue-shaded areas on the map you see above, it may start to smell a bit skunky soon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Cultivation#Geographical Area#The Social Equity Council#Dcp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
DoingItLocal

JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO PAY $26,500 FOR LEMON LAW VIOLATION

Department of Consumer Protection May Fine Up to $1,000 Per Day Against Manufacturers Who Fail to Comply with Lemon Law Arbitration Decisions. (Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced today that Jaguar Land Rover of North America will pay $26,500 for the company’s failure to comply with Connecticut’s Lemon Law.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Gas Prices Below $4 at Some Connecticut Stations

Connecticut has finally broken through the $4 mark when it comes to gas prices. Drivers can find some stations selling gas for $3.99 or lower. And while most places are still above that, prices are coming down across the board. “I’ve seen it go from $4.60 to $3.99. So that’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
mycitizensnews.com

Another step taken for Amazon facility after zoning changes

NAUGATUCK — Bluewater Property Group is moving ahead to determine the feasibility to build an Amazon e-commerce distribution facility straddling border between the borough and Waterbury after zoning text changes. The Zoning Commission unanimously approved text changes to zoning districts I-2 (industrial zone) and PDD-2 (planned development district) after...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

CTPL reminds residents to apply for the leave act

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority (CTPL) reminded residents on Thursday that the state’s paid leave act supports individuals bonding with a new family member, through birth kinship, adoption or foster care. Workers may also be eligible to receive income replacement benefits for absences associated...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Companies want to stop development of Dunkin’ Donuts Park area in Hartford

HARTFORD — Two companies originally tapped to develop Dunkin’ Donuts Park and the surrounding area filed an amended complaint last week seeking damages and to stop another firm from doing the work. Lawyers for Centerplan Construction Co. and DoNo Hartford LLC filed the amended complaint in Hartford Superior...
morethanjustparks.com

5 (EPIC) Connecticut National Parks for Your Visit to the Constitution State

Connecticut National Parks! We’ve got five incredible national park sites for you to see on your next visit to the Constitution State. I grew up in the northeast and Connecticut is one of my absolute favorite states to visit. While Connecticut does not have many national park sites, each one is beautiful and worth a visit if you’re in the area.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
338
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy