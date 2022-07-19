ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa woman arrested after trying to run over ex-girlfriend

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago

TUSLA, Okla. — A woman from Tulsa was arrested after trying to run over her ex-girlfriend and ramming her car, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).

Carlameisha Jefferson was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of a felony, and violation of a protective order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406OGl_0gkE7Gtt00
Carlameisha Jefferson

Early Monday morning, police went to a gas station near East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue where a woman said she saw Jefferson, her ex-girlfriend, inside the convenience store. The victim and Jefferson got into an argument at the gas station and went outside the store.

The victim said Jefferson then tried to run her over multiple times. Later, the victim said she was in her car when Jefferson rammed her, pushing her between the front and back door.

Surveillance video showed Jefferson trying to run over the victim several times, then later hitting the victim’s car with her own car. The victim was not injured.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Dewayne Simpson
3d ago

All these women on women relationship's that's why it's ending like it did in not normal Man and woman Yes natural in nature and God blessing not some woman changed into a man or useing fake material what a world we live in

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TCSO search for thief who pepper sprayed a Dollar General employee, stole detergent

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in identifying a woman in security video from a Dollar General near Pine and Yale. The video shows a woman try to leave the store with a shopping cart full of laundry detergent but it seems the employee is standing in front of the door. TCSO communications director Casey Roebuck says the incident happened Thursday.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect Accused Of Beating, Robbing 80-Year-Old Man Identified

The name of a Tulsa man accused of beating and robbing an 80-year-old has been released by Tulsa Police. Robbery Detectives say Adrian Washington was seen on camera at the victim's home near Independence and Memorial on Thursday, July 7. Police say Washington told the victim that he knew his sons and then asked the victim for $50. Police say Washinton got irritated when the victim would not give any money. The victim told police Washington followed him inside the house, attacked him, and took all of the money out of his wallet.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tusla#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow police investigate a stabbing, shots fired call at a Sonic

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are investigating after one person was stabbed at a Sonic near 81st and Garnett. Investigators at the scene said a group of three to five people got into a fight at the sonic, and the victim was stabbed. After the victim was stabbed, someone else involved in the fight went to their vehicle, grabbed a gun and shot several rounds in the parking lot. The shots hit a door to the Sonic and another car, but no one was injured in the shooting.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Man dies after hitting waste management truck at full speed

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died after rear-ending a waste management truck near Apache and Peoria, according to Tulsa Police Department. Officers say the man was driving a double-cab truck and rear-ended a waste management truck stopped at a stop light, Thursday afternoon. Witnesses told police the truck...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Vandal Shatters Front Door Of Tulsa Family Dollar, Police Say

Tulsa Police say someone used a water valve cover to shatter the front door of a Family Dollar store early Wednesday morning. According to police, it happened near North Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road. Police say it happened around 2 a.m. and officers do not believe anything was stolen...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man leads police on chase in east Tulsa with stolen car

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is facing several charges after he led police on a short chase through east Tulsa in a stolen car. Officers said the owner of the car was giving the suspect a ride early Tuesday when they stopped at the QuikTrip at East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. The owner went inside the convenience store and the suspect took off in the car.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Haskell deputies arrest two after high speed pursuit in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Haskell County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after a driver led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour. Last Friday, HCSO Deputy Stamper attempted to stop a car on State Highway 31 for a busted front windshield when the driver sped up, beginning a pursuit.
HASKELL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy