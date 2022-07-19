ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Lassen Family Services hosts clothing giveaway Wednesday

By swilliams
Lassen County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLassen Family Services hosts a Clothing Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m....

www.lassennews.com

Lassen County News

SFD provides details on yesterday’s Riverside Drive fire

The Susanville Fire Department reports it responded to a vegetation fire at 1620 Riverside about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 621 responded to the area of the Lassen County Superior Court to secure potential fire spread on the northeast side of the Susan River. Susanville Engine 628 responded to the southwest side and worked with CalFire and other crews to contain the fire located on the old SPI mill property.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Mill property fire reignites

According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to as vegetation fire at the old mill property about 2:17 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Units arrived on scene and reported an approximately 1⁄4 acre fire with a moderate rate of spread. This fire was a rekindle of...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Supes approve permit for controversial Westwood dispensary

Cannabis. That fiery old debate hotly rages among a divided us right here in Lassen County. Consider — Susanville residents recently collected enough signatures to force the Susanville City Council to either rescind an approved ordinance allowing commercial cannabis or put that ordinance on the ballot for the voters to approve. Tuesday, July 20, the Lassen County Board of Supervisors approved an appeal of a planning commission non-decision that could allow a dispensary in Westwood.
WESTWOOD, CA
Susanville, CA
Society
Lassen County News

State asks judge to dismiss city’s CCC lawsuit and order the city to pay its legal fees

Three weeks ago the city of Susanville and those engaged in the fight to keep the California Correctional Center open got a proverbial boot in the face when California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a trailer bill as part of the state budget that repealed both Penal Code section 5003.7 and the requirement to conduct a California Environmental Quality Act review prior to the prison’s closure — essentially gutting the city’s case, according to insiders and journalists alike following the case. Now, according to recent court filings, save a ruling by the judge, that assessment appears correct.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Citizens of California — heed my warning

For two weeks now I’ve been absolutely beside myself fuming over the recent developments regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections et al asking the government to follow the law in determining the closure of the California Correctional Center in Susanville. And the more I find out, the more frustrated I become.
SUSANVILLE, CA

