Lassen Family Services hosts clothing giveaway Wednesday

Three weeks ago the city of Susanville and those engaged in the fight to keep the California Correctional Center open got a proverbial boot in the face when California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a trailer bill as part of the state budget that repealed both Penal Code section 5003.7 and the requirement to conduct a California Environmental Quality Act review prior to the prison’s closure — essentially gutting the city’s case, according to insiders and journalists alike following the case. Now, according to recent court filings, save a ruling by the judge, that assessment appears correct.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO