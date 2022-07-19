ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Arrest made 6 weeks after Cape Coral murder

By Elyse Chengery
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A murder arrest in Lee County comes six weeks after someone shot and killed a man right outside of a Cape Coral home near Chiquita and Pine Island.

21-year-old Jose Alberdi Maldonado was arrested in connection to the murder.

An ongoing investigation led to Maldonado’s arrest on Friday. Maldonado is currently sitting at the Lee County Jail after being charged with robbery with a firearm and second degree muder with a firearm.

Neighbors said they were terrified in the early hours of Saturday, June 4. They said they woke up to what sounded like dozens of gunshots and police surrounding the home.

“We got woken up by gunshots - very scary. Next thing you know, I found out there was a shooting,” one neighbor said. “Actually, my husband told me, ‘don’t go out the window. Don’t look out the window,’ because he said there was gunshots.”

Cape Coral police said that when they arrived on scene, they found a male in the back seat of a car near a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say that man, Fernando Batista Montero, was pronounced dead on the scene.

CCPD said that before the shooting was some type of altercation. They said the men involved came to this house for money and robbed Montero. A large amount of money was taken from a satchel that Montero would carry with him.

Ever since then, neighbors said they’ve been uneasy.

“It was very scary to hear it,” a neighbor said.

“I’m glad somebody was arrested because there hasn’t been any problems at all until these people moved in that blue house,” another neighbor said.

Even though one arrest has been made, police continue to search for a second suspect involved. This is still an active investigation. If you have any information, call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

Maldonado is scheduled to be in court August 15.

Maria Peabody
4d ago

what ashame that a 21 year old felt it necessary to rob and murder another individual. no respect for human life. this younger generation has become the "me first and no one else matters" to get what I want. very very 😢

