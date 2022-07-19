‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Patina Miller Says Raq’s Main Focus Is Kanan

Power Book III: Raising Kanan chronicles the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). His mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller) is also the center of Kanan’s universe. Calculating and vicious, Raq has become the biggest drug dealer in Queens.

Though Raq seems solely focused on her business, Miller insists that her character’s motivation in season 2 is all about her son.

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark and Patina Miller as Raq Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Raq is expanding her business into mob territory in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

Despite Lou Lou’s (Malcolm Mays) warning, Marvin’s (London Brown) carelessness , and Kanan being put in harm’s way, Raq is determined to keep expanding, especially since Unique (Joey Bada$$) is in prison. However, an expansion for Raq means putting herself at odds with the mob.

Starz shared a brief description of season 2. It reads in part, “As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory.”

S opranos alum Michael Rispoli has been cast as Sal Boselli, the powerful, charismatic, Italian mob boss of Newark, New Jersey.

Kanan is Raq’s main focus in season 2

Though she’s determined to expand her business, Miller says that Raq’s main concern has always been her son. In fact, that will come into focus even more in season 2.

“My stance remains the same,” the Tony Award winner told Elle . “Raq is calculating but impulsive when it comes to her child. You see this woman in a man’s world not standing down but also trying to mother a 15-year-old boy who thinks he knows everything. He puts himself in this position to influence her work, and everything gets thrown out of whack, and she can’t just focus on the price. She has to focus on her son, which is the most important thing at the end of the day. I just understand her, however questionable her actions may be. While there are violent moments, it’s lovely to see an ambitious woman in all her glory and bad things too. It makes her a well-rounded individual who’s heavily flawed and human, and that’s hard to come by.”

Raq and Kanan’s relationship will reach a boiling point in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

Though Kanan knows who his mother is and what she’s capable of following the D-Wiz revelation, he still doesn’t know the truth about Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps). We think that Kanan is destined to learn the truth about his father this season which will cause his relationship with Raq to reach a boiling point.

“I think the foundation of Kanan and Raq’s relationship has been broken, at this point,” Curtis told PopSugar . “There’s definitely been a trust and a boundary on both sides that’s been crossed. It’s just really interesting seeing how they deal with the constant back-and-forth of ‘blood is thicker than water, but I still can’t forget this.’ I can’t wait to see how it all comes together, because it really comes to a boiling point — just the edginess and the intensity that’s there.”

Since Raq isn’t to be played with we’re actually a bit terrified for Kanan.