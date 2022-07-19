Sweet Buffalo: 716 Paws rescues 18 dogs from overcrowded Texas shelter on 716 Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On 716 Day — July 16 — animal rescue 716 Paws saved 18 dogs that were scheduled to be euthanized at an overcrowded shelter in Texas.

Pilot Frank Maresca (below, right) of Dog is My CoPilot flew the dogs from Sugar Land, Texas to Dunkirk, N.Y., where volunteers took them to their foster homes. The flight was sponsored by Petco Love and Maresca donated his time for the flight.

Sweet Buffalo’s “To the Rescue” TikTok account featured a video of the rescue that can be seen at this link.

Kelli Swagel, Allison Rosa and Kimberly Burns of 716 Paws, as well as Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa, joined Jordan Norkus on News 4 at 7 on Monday to talk about the undertaking. The women of 716 Paws were accompanied by sibling puppies Marcus and Renee, who were rescued on Saturday.

The full segment can be viewed above. To see the entire “Sweet Buffalo to the Rescue” TikTok page, click here.

