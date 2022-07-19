ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sweet Buffalo: 716 Paws rescues 18 dogs from overcrowded Texas shelter on 716 Day

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On 716 Day — July 16 — animal rescue 716 Paws saved 18 dogs that were scheduled to be euthanized at an overcrowded shelter in Texas.

Pilot Frank Maresca (below, right) of Dog is My CoPilot flew the dogs from Sugar Land, Texas to Dunkirk, N.Y., where volunteers took them to their foster homes. The flight was sponsored by Petco Love and Maresca donated his time for the flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPu4J_0gkE3Qcl00

Sweet Buffalo’s “To the Rescue” TikTok account featured a video of the rescue that can be seen at this link.

Kelli Swagel, Allison Rosa and Kimberly Burns of 716 Paws, as well as Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa, joined Jordan Norkus on News 4 at 7 on Monday to talk about the undertaking. The women of 716 Paws were accompanied by sibling puppies Marcus and Renee, who were rescued on Saturday.

The full segment can be viewed above. To see the entire “Sweet Buffalo to the Rescue” TikTok page, click here.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

