The 72nd annual Texas County Fair is scheduled for next week at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds. Livestock showing competition sponsored by the Texas County Fair Board will begin with the Youth Rabbit Show on Tuesday evening (July 26) and conclude with the Dairy Goat Show on Friday evening. In between, there will be hours of competition featuring rabbits, poultry, sheep, goats, hogs and cattle. There will also be many projects on display (inside an air conditioned building) created by area FFA and 4-H members.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO