ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Uber settles suit over violating rights of disabled people

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31D0y7_0gkE33eX00
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. As Uber pushed into markets around the world, the ride-sharing service lobbied… Read More

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Uber has agreed to pay millions of dollars in compensation for allegedly violating the civil rights of passengers with disabilities and will modify its fee policies going forward.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that the San Francisco-based rideshare company settled a lawsuit on Monday that was filed in November 2021, alleging that the company had charged wait time fees in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Uber established the wait fees in April 2016, charging riders a fee after their driver waited for more than two minutes during pickup.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The justice department’s complaint said that Uber failed to modify the policy for customers who are disabled and need more time to safely get into a vehicle. The complaint said the fees were charged even when the company was aware a customer’s need for more time was based on their disability.

“Ensuring equal access to transportation for those with disabilities is an important goal of the ADA,” said U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds of the Northern District of California in a statement.

Uber will credit 65,000 users double the amount they were charged in illegal fees and will also pay over $1.7 million to more than one thousand users who had previously complained to the company about the fees, according to the justice department.

Under the two-year agreement, Uber will waive wait time fees for riders who certify that they or someone they travel with frequently has a disability that requires more time to get into a vehicle. The company agreed to ensure refunds are easily available to anyone who is incorrectly charged a fee and agreed to train customer service representatives about the refund process to make sure it is readily accessible.

In a statement, Carissa Simons, an Uber spokesperson, said that the company is pleased to have reached the settlement with the justice department, and said that some policy changes had been made prior to the lawsuit.

“We are always working to improve accessibility for all users and encourage riders with a disability to utilize our self-declaration form to have wait time fees waived,” Simons said. To request a wait time refund in the Uber app, select the receipt from the ride, then select “review my fees and fares,” then select “wait time fees and refunds.”

From Uber’s website, click “help with a trip,” then “review my fees and fares,” then click “wait time fees and refunds.”

“People with disabilities should not be made to feel like second-class citizens or punished because of their disability, which is exactly what Uber’s wait time fee policy did,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This agreement sends a strong message that Uber and other ridesharing companies will be held accountable if their services discriminate against people with disabilities.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Limited operations at Port of Oakland due to protests over gig worker law

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three marine terminals at the Port of Oakland are operating partially and the largest terminal is closed Thursday after truckers effectively shut down terminals Wednesday in protest of California’s gig worker law, port officials said. The protests started Monday and were making the container congestion at the port worse, according to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Silicon Valley doctors demand changes after death of colleague

(SAN JOSE SPOTLIGHT) — Health care workers are demanding county leaders address workplace issues following one death by suicide and another attempt by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center physicians. “We’re in a crisis,” Valley Physician Group chairman Stephen Harris told San Jose Spotlight. The union represents nearly 500 doctors...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose has no plans to address vacant homes

SAN JOSE SPOTLIGHT — Amid an ongoing housing crisis, thousands of San Jose homes are sitting empty–but City Hall has no plan to address it. The latest U.S. Census data shows 13,769 San Jose homes were not occupied in 2020. Vacant properties include those for rent, waiting to...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Trucker protests lead to backups at Port of Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Trucker protests that began on Monday in response to AB5 have “shut down operations” at the Port of Oakland, according to a press release from the Port of Oakland. AB5 was adopted in 2018 and went into effect June 30 of this year,...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Judge upholds restraining order protecting Oakland homeless encampment

(KRON) — A judge has kept a restraining order preventing the clearing of an Oakland homeless encampment in place — for now. The judge ordered the City of Oakland, Alameda County and CalTrans to come up with a plan on how they would remove residents from the sprawling Wood Street encampment before clearing the camp. At a hearing on Friday, all parties agreed that the encampment is a public safety concern and that residents of the camp will have to move at some point.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Free mattress disposal available to Alameda County residents

(BCN) — All Alameda County residents can now dispose of up to five mattresses and box springs a day for free from Monday to Saturday every week. The free drop-off program is run by Waste Management and supported by the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program. County residents, including those not serviced by Waste Management, can bring their unwanted mattresses and box springs to the company’s Davis Street facility at 2615 Davis St. in San Leandro.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

BART now stopping in West Oakland, Union City

(KRON) – In the third of a series of issues this morning, Bay Area Rapid Transit had announced trains would not be stopping in West Oakland and Union City for the time being, before abruptly resuming service to those stations. The reason? Two separate police activities. Trains will be passing both stations “until situations are […]
UNION CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Civil Rights#The Justice Department#Ada
KRON4 News

See what a revitalized downtown SF may look like

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As downtown San Francisco’s economic recovery lags behind other major U.S. cities, the community benefit district that oversees the Financial District and Jackson Square has teamed up with an urban design studio to reimagine the future of the area in hopes of making it a “pedestrian paradise.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Troubles continue at 33 Tehama after flooding

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Troubles continue at the high-rise building 33 Tehama St. where 500 San Franciscans were displaced at the beginning of last month after a water main failure. Some residents were told they could re-occupy the building on Aug. 1, but now they’re told they may not be able to come back until […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police save fentanyl overdose victim in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man suffering from an overdose of fentanyl is alive Wednesday. Thanks to a South Bay Chief of Police and his assistant being nearby when after the overdose occurred. “This can be the difference between life or death,” said Officer Steven Aponte who is a spokesperson for the San Jose […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Uber
KRON4 News

SF supes call on new DA to keep Innocence Commission

(BCN) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to call on new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to keep a criminal justice reform program that was begun under her predecessor, Chesa Boudin, who was recalled in June. The Independent Innocence Commission was begun in 2020 by Boudin and was staffed by liaison […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Council votes for police pay raise in “backroom deal”

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Amid a nationwide racial reckoning between police and communities of color, Oakland city councilmembers on Tuesday gave police officers a raise following what a councilmember called a “backroom deal” by the mayor. All six councilmembers present at Tuesday’s special City Council meeting approved the raise while Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

BART recovering from problem in Berkeley Hills Tunnel

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit service has been restored between the Orinda and Rockridge stations early Friday, the agency stated. However, there is still a 10-minute delay on the Antioch line due to the earlier equipment problem in the Berkeley Hills Tunnel that shut down service for hours, according to a BART tweet at 8:16 a.m.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Kittens recovered after San Francisco fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews battled a fire in a residential building on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured by the fire, but several kittens went missing. The fire happened at 1182 Fitzgerald Avenue, near the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. It was a two-alarm fire in the second story of the building. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

UC Berkeley professor dies after hiking in Utah

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved college professor is being remembered Thursday night. The faculty member of the UC Berkeley’s chemistry department died earlier this week during a hike in Utah. He was 48 years old. KRON4 spoke with a former student about what he and others remember most about Phillip Geissler. UC Berkeley graduate […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD warns you might want to leave your expensive watch at home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is seeing a spike in thefts of wristwatches, sometimes valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, police stated in a press release Thursday. This year alone there have been 24 watch robberies, the San Francisco Police Department stated. “Investigators believe suspects are specifically targeting victims they believe to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy