Elon Musk Goes Shirtless On A Yacht In Mykonos After Natasha Bassett Split

Elon Musk, 51, seemed to be living his best life despite his recent breakup with actress Natasha Bassett, 27. On Monday, July 18, Elon bared on and took his shirt off while soaking up the sun on a yacht with friends In Mykonos, Greece. In a series of photos obtained by DailyMail, the billionaire Space X founder was seen splashing around in the warm water while sipping — what appeared to be — delicious cocktails.

In all of the photos, Elon was wearing a pair of black swim trunks — and nothing else. He was on a yacht called ‘Zeus’ and was with a group of friends, who all appeared to be having a wonderful time, as they were all smiling and laughing while jumping off the back of the boat into the ocean. After getting out of the water using the ladder attached to a platform on the yacht, Elon grabbed a towel that had the name of the boat stitched onto it. He dried himself off before putting on sunglasses. Before joining his group of pals, Elon was photographed gazing off into the distance while wearing reflective aviator sunglasses.

Elon Musk was photographed while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (BACKGRID)

Elon looked very content and relaxed while on the vessel. As HollywoodLIfe EXCLUSIVELY reported, however, Elon’s Elvis actress girlfriend, Natasha, broke up with him after he confirmed that he secretly fathered a set of twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis. The twins were born in November 2021. One month later, Elon’s ex Grimes, 34, gave birth to her second child with Elon, bringing his total number of children to 10 total. After news broke of the twins, the double-digits dad shared with fans on Twitter, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization face by far.”

In the comment section of the post, which has gotten nearly 275,000 likes, he added, “Mark my words. They are sadly true. Far too many people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated, even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed to population collapse.” Although sources told us that Elon’s newest batch of babies was not the reason that Natasha decided to end their relationship, the timing of the break-up seemed to be no coincidence. In HollywoodLife‘s latest EXCLUSIVE on the former couple, sources said that Natasha ended their romance because she wanted to “focus on her career.” The insider added that she was “grateful” to Elon for the time that they shared together and wished him no ill will.