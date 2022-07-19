ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suisun City, CA

Firefighters respond to house fire in Suisun City

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago
House fire in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Suisun City Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm residential fire in the 500 block of Erin Drive, according to a Facebook post.

Fire crews found one home was on fire when they arrived, but a second home was threatened as well. The fire is currently contained. Crews will remain at the house to fully extinguish the fire and assist with overhaul. The fire is currently under investigation by SCFD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

