ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

CAL FIRE crews respond to fire in Yuba County; evacuations underway

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OEZ2_0gkE2LUZ00

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE crews responded to a fire near Winding and Regent ways, three miles south of Oregon House on Monday.

The fire, at first report, had burned 25 acres and had a “rapid rate of spread.” By almost 8 p.m., the fire had grown to 60 acres. At 10 p.m., CAL FIRE said the fire had burned 80 acres and been contained to 15%.

Officials ordered evacuations for the south end of Oregon House along Winding Way in Yuba County.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire is southeast of Collins Lake.

Residents who evacuated can go to the Sycamore Ranch campground at 5390 Highway 20 near Browns Valley. Those who have livestock can take them to the Sheriff’s Posse at 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley.

For up-to-date evacuation information, visit Yuba County’s Zone Haven.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Placer County residents killed in Napa County plane crash

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Napa County officials identified the two people who died in a plane crash on Sunday as 61-year-old Scott Killian and 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks. The plane crash happened Sunday morning around 8:30 near Pope Valley. The Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said Killian, who was the...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘They Really Lost A Lot’: Fire Spreads Through 4 Homes In South Natomas Neighborhood

SACRAMENTO -A South Natomas neighborhood is still shaken after a large house fire sparked a chain reaction.  Four homes caught fire Thursday afternoon prompting a frantic rush to get everyone to safety. “I don’t know how it went from there to here. It just bounced back and forth,” said Carmina Cruz. Carmina comforted a family friend.  Analia Ruiz rushed to get everyone, including children, out of her burning home. “It’s horrible for her to see all this. It was her first house too,” Carmina said. The Sacramento Fire Department posted video online showing how even on a day with hardly any wind the dry...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Explosions erupt from Roseville structure fire

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday evening, the Roseville Fire Department reported that they responded to a large commercial fire in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:16 p.m., to find an active fire taking place inside of a party supply and rental business...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 dead from Napa County vineyard plane crash identified

ANGWIN, Calif. - The victims of a Sunday plane crash in Napa County have been identified, authorities say. The victims are 61-year-old Scott Killian of Roseville and 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks of Rocklin, according to the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner's Office. Killian was the pilot, and Hicks was the passenger. The single-engine...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon House, CA
City
Browns Valley, CA
Yuba County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Yuba County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

CAL FIRE deputy director shows how defensible space works

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Daniel Berlant is a CAL FIRE deputy director, and a big part of that job is working with his team on building codes for defensible space in wildland areas. Berlant and his son Jackson took FOX40 on a tour of their yard, which is designed to be fire safe. “This all […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Two Placer County teens killed in car crash along SR-193

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Auburn reported on Friday that two teens from Placer County were killed in a solo car crash along State Route 193 on Thursday. CHP said that a 16-year-old male from Loomis and an 18-year-old male from Lincoln were involved in the 10:11 p.m. crash. The crash also set the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Victims identified in Napa County plane crash

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed after a plane crash on Sunday in Napa County, KRON4 reported earlier this week. Authorities have now released the identities of the victims. The victims are 61-year-old Roseville resident Scott Killian and 22-year-old Rocklin resident Dreyson Hicks, according to a...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead, 2 injured in a one car crash on Highway 70 in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead and two others injured in a car crash on Highway 70, east of Sierra Springs Drive in Quincy on Tuesday at around 12:01 p.m. A car driven by Leonard Forbis, 42, from Reno, NV, with two passengers, Deborah Castillo, 34, of Quincy, and Danna Forbis, 33, from Reno, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was traveling eastbound on Highway 70, east of Sierra Spring Drive, at an unknown speed.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#South End#Livestock#Cal#Sycamore Ranch#The Sheriff S Posse
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE stops forward spread of vegetation fire west of Gridley

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a vegetation fire that broke out just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Pennington Road west of Gridley. The Pennington Fire burned approximately a half-acre of roadside vegetation. Forward progress of the Pennington Fire was stopped around 12:10 Wednesday. CAL FIRE...
GRIDLEY, CA
Paradise Post

Police chase leaves trail of street damage

PARADISE — Paradise police arrested a 31-year-old Chico man Wednesday morning following a car chase from Paradise into Chico. Police say that two Paradise officers saw a white Ford Fusion driving north on the Skyway approaching Princeton Way, which allegedly had different license plate numbers on the front and the back of the car, according to a press release from the Paradise Police Department.
PARADISE, CA
FOX40

Yellow fever mosquito detected in Placer County

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District announced that on July 14 Aedes aegypti, yellow fever mosquitos, were found in Granite Bay. The invasive species was found in a residential area of the community south of Granite Bay High School, according...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

Smoke from Solano County fire carries in to greater Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smell smoke in the air in the Greater Sacramento area on Tuesday night? That's likely from a fire burning in Solano County. A fire burning in the Grizzly Wildlife Area, south of Fairfield and north of Concord, started Tuesday afternoon sometime before 5 p.m. According to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

3 arrested in Butte County after search leads to discovery on meth lab

CHICO, Calif. — Three people were arrested at a property in Chico on Tuesday after narcotics officers found a meth lab while serving a search warrant. According to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF), agents served search warrants on two properties in Chico early in the morning on Tuesday.
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

Evacuation orders remain in Yuba County as crews work to extinguish fire

OREGON HOUSE, Calif. — Crews appeared to gain good footing against a Yuba County vegetation fire that forced nearby residents to evacuate. The fire was first reported Monday shortly before 5 p.m. along Winding Way, Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said. As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the fire has burned at least 82 acres, up two acres from Monday evening's report.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

"What are we supposed to do?" Chico homeless encampments grow after Comanche Creek sweep

CHICO, Calif. — Chico may have cleared out its largest homeless encampment this week, but other encampments the city legally cannot touch continue to grow. This was the case when notices began to be delivered to over 100 occupants at the Comanche Creek Greenway in late June, but surrounding neighbors of areas like Windchime Park and the Bikeway 99 Route between East Lassen and East Avenues say these populations have only expanded.
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Sacramento Traffic Collision

Accident at Norwood Avenue Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A minor died in a traffic collision recently in Sacramento following a stop for a vehicle code violation. The accident happened as two teens in the vehicle were driving at high speed and crashed near Norwood and Main avenues, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The other juvenile in the vehicle suffered injuries, however, no additional information has been provided by authorities.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Injured Hiker Airlifted From Auburn State Recreation Area

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A helicopter lifted an injured hiker to safety Tuesday in the Auburn State Recreation Area. Cal Fire officials say that the hiker was reported injured near Tamaroo Bar along the North Fork American River. Members of Cal Fire’s Technical Rescue Team and other crews stabilized the hiker who was then airlifted to a nearby ambulance, which drove the hiker to a local hospital for treatment. No word was given on the hiker’s condition. The Auburn State Recreation Area is roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

FOX40

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy