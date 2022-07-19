Police: Man set mailbox and tree on fire in EC

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man intentionally set a mailbox and tree on fire on Franklin Street, police said.

Stuart C. Vroome, 66, 3104 Milton Road, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of arson of property other than a building.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Vroome, which prohibits him from having contact with the 500 block of Franklin Street or possessing any materials that could start a fire.

Vroome returns to court Aug. 24.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a residence in the 500 block of Franklin Street early Thursday morning after firefighters extinguished a mailbox that was on fire. Firefighters believed the fire was intentionally set.

The resident said he went to take the trash out to the street when he saw that his mailbox was engulfed in flames.

About an hour later, police were again sent to the residence because someone had returned to the home and set a tree on fire in the front yard.

The resident said he saw a maroon SUV that was used by the person who started the tree fire. The vehicle fled south on Franklin Street.

Later that day, police stopped a maroon SUV at Farwell and Wisconsin streets because of a defective brake lamp.

The driver was identified as Vroome, who matched the description of the suspect in the arson case provided by the resident on Franklin Street.

An officer could smell a strong odor of gasoline or lighter fluid coming from the SUV. The officer saw two gas cans and a bottle of lighter fluid in the back seat.

Vroome said he was not on Franklin Street and denied starting any fires.

When asked about the gasoline and lighter fluid, Vroome said he tends to campgrounds.

Vroome was arrested because he matched the description of the suspect leaving the fire scene and because the tree that was set on fire smelled strongly of gas or lighter fluid.

If convicted, Vroome could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.