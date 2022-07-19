ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spike Lee promises, 'You're gonna see a very open, honest Derek Jeter' in ESPN docuseries 'The Captain'

By Meredith Cash
 4 days ago
Derek Jeter. REUTERS/Mike Segar
  • The first episode of Derek Jeter's 7-part ESPN docuseries, "The Captain," premieres Monday night.
  • Executive producer Spike Lee promised that "you're gonna see a very open, honest Derek Jeter."
  • Lee lauded director Randy Wilkins, who told Insider that earning Jeter's trust was key to the docuseries' success.

