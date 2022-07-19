ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘Mean Girls’ pop-up dinner is Wednesday at The Lawrence

By Sam Flemming
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQ6e6_0gkE24ZT00
The “Gretchen ‘Fetch’ Burger” is one of the menu items at the Mean Girls pop-up on Wednesday.

For your Wednesday entertainment this week, how about something a little different? Instead of going to dinner and a movie, how about dinner and a show? That’s what’s happening with the Stolen Goods Mean Girls Pop-Up at The Lawrence in Midtown complementing “Mean Girls – The Musical” at the Fox Theatre across the street.

Chefs Amanda Hardee and Melanie Forehand have created a menu inspired by the both the musical and the Lindsay Lohan movie that inspired it. You’ll find menu items such as the “Gretchen ‘Fetch’ Burger,” “Don’t be a Jerk Spicy Chicken Pasta,” and “Regina George Low Carb Cheese Fries.”

The pop-up is all about unity and inclusion and aims to prove via American fusion dishes that all flavors can get along with dishes. They promise that “You CAN sit with us” if you make a reservation.

The “Where Dinner is the Movie” concept was coined by Quynh “Q” Trinh from WeSukiSuki and the EAV Qommunity pop-up community as part of her Eatavision initiative that that began in the spring of 2021. Eatavision saw chefs recreate the food seen in movies such as “Ratatouille” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” through multi-course tasting menus.

Later in 2021, Lino Yi, who will be opening his TKO brick and mortar this summer, continued the movie-inspired trend with his movie night pop-up that had him serving dishes inspired by or taken from movies including “How to Train Your Dragon” roll, “Face Hugger Scotch Egg,” and the “Godzilla Burger.”

Popular pop-up chef Dave Mouche’s Jackalope has put his spin on the concept with his ongoing Monday movie nights at Bookhouse Pub. In the last few weeks, he has created customized menus inspired by movies such as “My Cousin Vinny,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Rush Hour” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.”

Mouche confirms that creating movie inspired pop-ups takes creativity, flexibility, and marketing: “The challenging part is trying to fit the concept of the movie, have the dish make sense to the customer, and be profitable changing dishes each week. It’s pretty much spinning plates. Picking the movie, getting advertisement up, making a menu and then shopping for that menu and preparing everything 2-3 hours before the shift starts.”

You can find the details for this week’s movie pop-ups as well as all the other pop-ups around the city on the Punk Foodie pop-up section of the How Do You Atlanta? event calendar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Calling all Kate Bush fans! ‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ is July 30

British music icon Kate Bush is still riding high in the charts with “Running Up That Hill,” thanks to its inclusion in “Stranger Things.” But that’s not her only enduring hit. Bush was the first female artist to achieve a number one single for a self-penned song in the UK back in 1978 with “Wuthering […] The post Calling all Kate Bush fans! ‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ is July 30 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Flowers That Never Fade: The Joyful Art of Elaine Stephenson

Dreamy, colorful flower bouquets float on the walls in the world of local artist Elaine Stephenson. Her aesthetic is beautiful, bright, and positive. Many of her recent works feature floral arrangements that have been painted onto layers of glass and suspended within a frame, lending them an ephemeral vibe. “This is fun and interesting to […] The post Flowers That Never Fade: The Joyful Art of Elaine Stephenson appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Thinking Healthy: Form your own entourage

They say that to successfully raise a child, it takes a village.  I’d like to propose the idea that to be a healthy, active senior, it might just take an entourage. For an actor who’s managing a film career, the entourage gets them safely to events, protects them from crazy fans, and makes sure they […] The post Thinking Healthy: Form your own entourage appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Magic In The Streets: OuterSpace Project Returns This Week

“Public art is a magical experience for both the artists and viewers and the city as a whole,” said Greg Mike, President and Creative Director at ABV Gallery in Old Fourth Ward. ABV Gallery and Agency launched the OuterSpace Project back in 2015, an annual week-long event that brings together fine art, murals, design, live art, and music. “Each year we are pushing the boundaries creatively and bringing more artists into the project.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Theatre Review: Rock musical ‘Lizzie’ takes a loud whack at infamous parricide

Have you heard the playground jump rope rhyme? “Lizzie Borden took an ax, gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, gave her father forty-one.” Charming, no? American history records that Lizzie Borden evidently murdered her father and stepmother in August of 1892 in Fall River, Massachusetts. There was a trial. […] The post Theatre Review: Rock musical ‘Lizzie’ takes a loud whack at infamous parricide appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Remembering Live Aid, the concert watched around the world

Imagine one-third of the global population tuning into a TV broadcast at the same time.  That’s what happened on July 13, 1985, when 1.9 billion people watched musicians perform in London and Philadelphia to raise money for famine-stricken Ethiopians. Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Elton John, David Bowie, Queen, Tina Turner, Madonna, Sade, George Michael, Duran […] The post Remembering Live Aid, the concert watched around the world appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

$1M grant awarded to restore historic Vine City homes

The National Park Service has awarded a $1 million grant to nonprofit Preserve Black Atlanta to help preserve vacant homes in the Vine City neighborhood that once belonged to Civil Rights leaders, including the first African American woman elected to the Georgia House of Representatives. The homes belonged to George Alexander Towns, co-founder of the […] The post $1M grant awarded to restore historic Vine City homes appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Discount grocer Lidl sets opening date for Memorial Drive store

German discount grocer Lidl will open its doors to shoppers next month at its newest store on Memorial Drive in Kirkwood. The grand opening on Aug. 17 comes two years after the DeKalb County Commission approved the 30,000 square-foot store in the Parkview Station shopping center at 1855 Memorial Drive. The shopping center is in the city of Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood and near East Lake.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

In the Mix: Chef Jacob Hunter of The Daily

We caught up with Chef Jacob Hunter, who heads up the kitchen at The Daily in West Midtown. The go-to cafe and coffee spot that serves up hearty breakfast burritos, avocado toast, veggie bowls, and more is expanding to Inman Park later this year and to Buckhead in 2023. Hunter dishes on his kitchen vibe, where he likes to hang out with his family, and shares his eclectic In the Mix playlist, which you can listen to below.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Author Daniel Silva to appear at MJCCA event

New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva will return to the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s Book Festival stage for the first time in three years.  Silva will be the featured guest at a July 26 event, according to a press release. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the MJCCA at 5342 Tilly […] The post Author Daniel Silva to appear at MJCCA event appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

LifeLine to hold free adoption weekend

LifeLine Animal Project is waiving fees for all pet adoptions over the upcoming weekend. LifeLine, which manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, will offer free adoptions from July 22-24 to address overcrowding, according to a press release. About 1,100 animals came into both counties shelters during the month of June, but only around 425 of those animals were adopted.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marketing
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

DeKalb to hold a back to school event

The DeKalb County School District is hosting a back to school event this Saturday. The “Back to School Rally” will take place on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James R. Hallford Stadium at 3789 Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston, according to a press release. The event is meant to welcome new and returning families to the district.
CLARKSTON, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to break ground on new park

Construction will start on a new park in Dunwoody after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed initial building. The city will break ground on Perimeter Center East Park on July 25 at 10 a.m., according to a press release. The five-acre park will be located at 50 Perimeter Center East. The park was initially expected to be built in 2020, but was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Chops Lobster Bar eyes fall reopening

Chops Lobster Bar plans to reopen this fall after a fire closed the upscale Buckhead restaurant in January. “We have expanded our dining room and bar seating, including a beautiful patio and private room,” Niko Karatassos, president of parent company Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, said in a statement. “Throughout Chops Lobster Bar and The Club we have upgraded with new finishes and furniture. Chops will reopen better than ever this fall. The team is back, and we look forward to serving you soon.”
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy