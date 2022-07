(Yuba County, CA) – Last evening, Cal Fire/Nevada-Placer-Yuba reported the Winding Fire 65% contained at 82 acres, with 6 homes & 6 minor structures damaged. Resources continue to strengthen control lines and mop up. All evacuation orders have been lifted and the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services requests that if you’re a resident of zone YUB-E099-B, please stay out of the area for the time being, and respect the losses and devastation our neighbors there are having to deal with.

YUBA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO