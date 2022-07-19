Bishop Chamber of Commerce to Hold Golf Tournament July 30th

For those of you who like a “little cooler” weather and some possible monsoon action, be patient as it’s on the way. But not before we get very warm today @ 102F in Bishop. Then a West coast trough nudges up against the upper level ridge centered over N. AZ / Utah and shifts it over to 4 Corners Sunday. This will allow moisture to return to our area, as the upper flow becomes more Southerly. As that moisture increases (PWs 0.5 – 1.0 inches), thunderstorm chances ramp up next week, particularly Tuesday thru Thursday. Also that moisture will force temperatures to moderate back to normal or even slightly below by Monday and Tuesday…DMATT.

BISHOP, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO