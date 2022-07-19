ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Chamber of Commerce to Hold Golf Tournament July 30th

By Community Reports/Events
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE BISHOP AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS TEAMING UP WITH BISHOP COUNTRY CLUB FOR A FUN AFTERNOON OF GOLF, GAMES AND GREAT FOOD! SLATED FOR SATURDAY, JULY 30TH,. THIS GOLF EVENT IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL...

Dennis Mattinson, Weather 7-22-2022

For those of you who like a “little cooler” weather and some possible monsoon action, be patient as it’s on the way. But not before we get very warm today @ 102F in Bishop. Then a West coast trough nudges up against the upper level ridge centered over N. AZ / Utah and shifts it over to 4 Corners Sunday. This will allow moisture to return to our area, as the upper flow becomes more Southerly. As that moisture increases (PWs 0.5 – 1.0 inches), thunderstorm chances ramp up next week, particularly Tuesday thru Thursday. Also that moisture will force temperatures to moderate back to normal or even slightly below by Monday and Tuesday…DMATT.
BISHOP, CA
Mono County Supervisors Appoints Christopher Mokracek as Interim Director of Emergency Management

On Tuesday, the Mono County Board of Supervisors adopted a Resolution approving an employment contract with Chief Christopher Mokracek as Mono County’s first Interim Director of Emergency Management. Under direction of the County Administrative Officer, the Director of Emergency Management is responsible for managing Mono County’s Office of Emergency...
MONO COUNTY, CA

