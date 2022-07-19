Bishop Chamber of Commerce to Hold Golf Tournament July 30th

For those of you who like a “little cooler” weather and some possible monsoon action, be patient as it’s on the way. But not before we get very warm today @ 102F in Bishop. Then a West coast trough nudges up against the upper level ridge centered over N. AZ / Utah and shifts it over to 4 Corners Sunday. This will allow moisture to return to our area, as the upper flow becomes more Southerly. As that moisture increases (PWs 0.5 – 1.0 inches), thunderstorm chances ramp up next week, particularly Tuesday thru Thursday. Also that moisture will force temperatures to moderate back to normal or even slightly below by Monday and Tuesday…DMATT.
