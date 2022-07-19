7/18/2022—The Cloverport City Council approved a motion to increase water and sewer tap on fees at their regular meeting Monday evening. The reconnect fee will increase to $50.00, and the same day reconnect fee is $75.00. The in-town water tap on fee increases from $500 to $1,200, and the out-of-town tap...
7/20/2022—The Breckinridge County Board of Education approved a revised salary schedule for the 2022/23 school year at a Special Called Meeting Wednesday evening. Chief Financial Officer Michael Moreland said certified staff will receive an average 6% pay increase for the coming school year and projected additional 2% increases in 2023/24 and 2024/25. There will also be a differential pay scale for retired teachers who work as substitutes. This culminates a two month process when teachers turned out in large numbers demanding more than a 1% raise. Superintendent Dr. Nick Carter and Board member Joy Campbell spoke to the crowd after the vote. Melody Mingus, Lisa Dowell, and Rob DeHaven also addressed the Board.
UNDATED (07/21/22) – A group honoring fallen First Responders and their families is making a bicycle trek across Kentucky and will be passing through Breckinridge County on Friday and Saturday. The “Kentucky Brotherhood” will receive an Irvington Fire Department escort from the Breckinridge/Meade County line Friday afternoon with a stopover at the Fire Station. The group will then proceed through Hardinsburg to Cloverport, where they will have a dinner followed by fellowship on the riverbank, where the memory of late Cloverport Police Chief and Breckinridge County Deputy Sheriff Wagner Baskett will be honored. The group will depart Cloverport Saturday morning headed west.
7/20/2022—Division 1 of Breckinridge Circuit Court with Judge Bruce Butler met Wednesday. Gregory K. Allen, 33, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree possession of heroin, 2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for September 21. John L. Dowell, 38, pleaded guilty to 1st degree...
William Earl “Bill” Eldridge, age 68, of Webster, died Thursday(07/21) at his residence. He is survived by a son, Thomas Emmett Eldridge; a step son, William Eugene Bishoff; two brothers, Don Glenn Eldridge and Terry Len Eldridge; and four grandchildren. The family has chosen cremation with no services. Hager Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be in the form of donations to the funeral home to aid with expenses.
James Richard “Ricky” Flood, Sr. age 67 of Radcliff, died Wednesday(07/20) at his residence. He is survived by his wife Vickie Flood of Radcliff, four sons, Ricky, Jr and Timothy Flood both of Radcliff, ; Benjamin Dale Flood of Elizabethtown, and Dwayne Flood of Mount Washington; four brothers, Donnie, Tony and Joe Flood of Hardinsburg, and Philip Flood of Stephensport; three sisters, Rosemary Neff of Lewisport; Sharon Hughes and Brenda Wheatley of Hardinsburg; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Monday(07/25) at 11 AM with visitation beginning t 10 AM. All times are central. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
LEITCHFIELD (07/20/22) – Authorities in Grayson County have released additional information on a shooting incident just over a week ago. Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in a statement that 39-year-old Charles Edward “Eddie” Cann of Clarkson has been arrested and charged with Assault 1st and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. An investigation identified Cann as the shooter in an incident that severely injured 42-year-old Jeremy Stinnett of Clarkson back on July 9th. Cann was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center following his arrest. Chaffins said additional charges may be forthcoming.
Emergency units responded to an accident at the intersection of South Highway 79 & 1740, near Westview, just before 3:30 Friday(07/22) afternoon. The crash involved a car and a motorcycle. One person was treated at the scene by Breck Central EMS, then transported to Louisville for treatment by Air Evac. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department and McDaniels Fire Department assisted at the scene.
HARNED (07/20/22) – Breckinridge County Cross Country is going to host a meeting next Monday July 25th at 6:00 pm at the Track. Anyone in 2nd through 12th grade is welcome to join. You must have a sports physical in order to practice. If you have any questions please contact Alex Lovell at 270-799-5274 or alex.lovell@breck.schools.us.
