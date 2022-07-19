Cloverport City Council

UNDATED (07/21/22) – A group honoring fallen First Responders and their families is making a bicycle trek across Kentucky and will be passing through Breckinridge County on Friday and Saturday. The “Kentucky Brotherhood” will receive an Irvington Fire Department escort from the Breckinridge/Meade County line Friday afternoon with a stopover at the Fire Station. The group will then proceed through Hardinsburg to Cloverport, where they will have a dinner followed by fellowship on the riverbank, where the memory of late Cloverport Police Chief and Breckinridge County Deputy Sheriff Wagner Baskett will be honored. The group will depart Cloverport Saturday morning headed west.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO