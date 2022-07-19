Programs prove that science can be fun, as well as a great way to explore the world of imagination.

Lake El Estero reaches depths of 12 feet and is shaped like a giant U, curved around Dennis the Menace Park and Sollecito Ballpark in Monterey. From land, it can feel like just a minor water feature. But there is a way to get out on the water and explore this lake thanks to paddle boat rentals. It might look touristy, but staff say roughly half of their customers are locals. A ride gives you a unique and lovely view of Dennis the Menace and the adjacent skatepark, the opportunity to circumnavigate an island and views of lots of bird life; on a recent paddle, we saw families with ducklings and baby seagulls. It also gives you some unexpected exercise; while you can pedal as fast or as slow as you’d like, you must rely entirely on your leg muscles to propel your boat. Conventional boats run $25/half-hour or $35/hour; the larger swan-shaped boats (which have the added bonus of holding an extra passenger, up to five) are pricier at $40/half-hour, and staff say they’re tougher to maneuver. Whatever vessel you choose (we suggest the non-bird-shaped options, which are glittery!) it’s a fun way to get a unique vantage point. And bonus points for being a super-accessible water activity – staff hand you a life vest and seat you in a boat, no training required, just pedal power. [PM / SR]

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO