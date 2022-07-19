ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Programs prove that science can be fun, as well as a great way to explore the world of imagination.

By Celia Jiménez
montereycountyweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelia Jiménez here, thinking about the inventive projects that over a dozen middle school students presented at El Sausal Middle school on Friday night during the Salinas Unified High School District’s Expo for the Migrant Education Program. “There’s things I’ve never seen before and I’ve been doing...

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Education
Local
California Education
montereycountyweekly.com

Morsels July 21-27: Sip and shop, a jambalaya class, and more.

SUMMER SHOP AND SIP… Wine is just part of the equation on Saturday, July 23 when Scheid Vineyards hosts a summer market pop-up from noon-3pm at their vineyard estate in Greenfield. Listen to live music and sip wines while shopping for goods and art from local vendors. Casa De Humo Barbecue will also be there serving up barbecue for when your hunger strikes. 1972 Hobson Ave., Greenfield. 386-0316, scheidvineyards.com.
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

What if ever-present recording devices led to accountability, not hostility?

TWO SETS OF CIRCUMSTANCES, two communities divided. That’s what I am thinking about as a months-long saga concludes in Spreckels, and as a new social media explosion unfolds in Cachagua. First, let’s go to Spreckels, where two teachers presented last October at a conference in Palm Springs, offering a...
SPRECKELS, CA
pajaronian.com

Third-grader’s invention takes him to worldwide competition

WATSONVILLE—The spark for Kristopher Neil Bayog’s award-winning invention occurred when his grandmother—who suffered from dementia—got briefly separated from the family at a crowded graduation ceremony. The Bradley Elementary School third-grader’s idea was cemented when he saw his father locate his car using the remote key fob,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Hot Picks July 21-27: The Salinas Rodeo, a publishing workshop and more.

“Celebrating the Beatles” is a multimedia performance featuring a live band playing 25 Beatles songs, at least one from each album, plus lots of video clips, images and storytelling coming to the Carmel High School Performing Arts Center. It tells the story of one of the world’s greatest bands, from their beginnings in Liverpool to their breakup in 1970. The show was written and is narrated by Mark Shilstone-Laurent and features some of the area’s finest musicians in what they have dubbed The Nowhere Band (Doug Fearnside, Dustin Carroll, Jeff Covell, Justin Noseworthy and Shilstone-Laurent). Special guests include Anne and Pete Sibley, an award-winning, nationally renowned folk duo from Carmel. “It’s for everyone, from the most casual of Beatles fans to the maniacally obsessed,” Shilstone-Laurent says. “All will learn something they didn’t know about the world’s favorite band.” Proceeds benefit the Forest Theater Guild. [AP]
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Suhsd
montereycountyweekly.com

Squidfry 07.21.22: Out and About

OUT AND ABOUT… When shelter-in-place first began, Squid thought Squid might keep it going forever – no hard pants, no need to comb Squid’s hair. But like everyone else, Squid got tired of it, and was especially eager to return to live entertainment. So Squid oozed out of the lair, cautiously at first, then unmasked, to see music, comedy and theater.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Veggie Torta at La Plaza Bakery

Then the first torta of my existence hit my face hole. A portal to unfound flavor opened forever. I remember where it happened, namely a street corner north of Ensenada. It didn’t matter that I had spent two decades on the planet without testing the Mexican-style sandwich. The key...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Senior transportation program launches in Salinas Valley

SALINAS VALLEY — As part of its rural expansion efforts, Independent Transportation Network Monterey County has introduced ValleyLine, a transportation program for seniors, veterans and visually impaired adults who live in the cities of Soledad, Gonzales, Chualar and Indian Springs. The ValleyLine project brings to fruition an eight-month development...
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
montereycountyweekly.com

OUTSIDE: Without a Paddle

Lake El Estero reaches depths of 12 feet and is shaped like a giant U, curved around Dennis the Menace Park and Sollecito Ballpark in Monterey. From land, it can feel like just a minor water feature. But there is a way to get out on the water and explore this lake thanks to paddle boat rentals. It might look touristy, but staff say roughly half of their customers are locals. A ride gives you a unique and lovely view of Dennis the Menace and the adjacent skatepark, the opportunity to circumnavigate an island and views of lots of bird life; on a recent paddle, we saw families with ducklings and baby seagulls. It also gives you some unexpected exercise; while you can pedal as fast or as slow as you’d like, you must rely entirely on your leg muscles to propel your boat. Conventional boats run $25/half-hour or $35/hour; the larger swan-shaped boats (which have the added bonus of holding an extra passenger, up to five) are pricier at $40/half-hour, and staff say they’re tougher to maneuver. Whatever vessel you choose (we suggest the non-bird-shaped options, which are glittery!) it’s a fun way to get a unique vantage point. And bonus points for being a super-accessible water activity – staff hand you a life vest and seat you in a boat, no training required, just pedal power. [PM / SR]
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Rodeo proponents say the animals are well-cared-for athletes. Opponents disagree.

AN EIGHT-SECOND “DANCE” IS WHAT TIM BALDWIN, CHAIR OF THE CALIFORNIA RODEO SALINAS’ LIVESTOCK WELFARE COMMITTEE, calls the brief time that cowboy and animal athletes perform while in the ring. “The partnership between a rider and stock can often be best described as dancing,” he says. They’re partners, and treating the horses and bulls that partner with human athletes as such means protecting them and keeping them healthy, he says.
SALINAS, CA
losgatan.com

Saratoga Car Show, Jolly 10k Fun Run on tap (calendar)

Here are some things to add to your to-do list if you like…. The Jolly 10K Fun Run will take place on July 24 at 8am. The course will travel up to the top of St. Joseph’s Hill, around to Lexington Dam and back along Los Gatos Creek trail. All profits from the event will go to the Homes of a Loving Father Dream Center. Runners are asked to meet at the Balzer Field parking lot on Miles Avenue in Los Gatos at 7:30am. For information, visit jolly10k.com.
SARATOGA, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Pleasure Point: A rapidly changing, surf-obsessed neighborhood with a gritty past

Pleasure Point's beat-up beach cottages are being torn down to erect multistory, multimillion-dollar homes. For lifelong Point denizens like the author, the changing face of an iconic neighborhood — one of California's last rough-edged coastal zones — hasn't been without its pros and cons. While the scene has become livelier and friendlier over the years, the cost of living has soared, sending many longtime locals packing.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Homelessness decreased 15 percent in three years, in large part due to pandemic interventions.

In the early morning hours of Thursday and Friday Jan. 27 and 28, over 80 trained volunteers fanned out throughout Monterey County looking for anyone they could find who was without housing, either in encampments, tucked-away tents, parked cars or shelter beds. It was the first point-in-time count in three years, having been waylaid by the Covid-19 pandemic.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

New Watsonville city manager meets community

WATSONVILLE—Dozens of City of Watsonville employees, Watsonville residents, community organizers, elected leaders and nonprofit chiefs cycled through the Community Room at the Civic Plaza to welcome new city manager Rene Mendez on Wednesday evening. Mendez, who took over as the city’s chief executive on July 1, said that the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
QSR Web

Watsonville, California Taco Bell to reopen after remodel

The Watsonville, California, Taco Bell has been remodeled and will reopen July 22, according to a press release. "We are excited to welcome back our guests to the Watsonville Taco Bell and share with them our modernized restaurant," SG Ellison, president of franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group, said in the release. "We've given the restaurant a brand-new look from the inside out and added some features that elevate the guest experience. We've also upgraded our operations, so our crew can better serve our customers."
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy