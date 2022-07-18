ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Report: Celtics unlikely to use Fournier traded player exception before it expires at midnight, July 18

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDyFP_0gkDyV7500
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

For those among us hoping for news of a player being traded into the Boston Celtics’ Evan Fournier traded player exception (TPE), Monday will be a bit of a disappointment. New reporting from Boston Sports Journal’s John Karalis indicates the $17.1 million TPE generated by Fournier’s sign and trade to the New York Knicks about a year ago will go unused.

Per Karalis, he is hearing “nothing good enough came along” to use the exception on for the Celtics, who will let it expire instead. The TPE would have allowed Boston to bring a player or players into their roster earning up to $17.2 million total in salary for the 2022-23 season. The cost to do so would have been steep given the Celtics would dive deep into luxury tax territory as a result of such a move.

The presumptive ask of teams with players Boston might want to add combined with the depth the team already managed to put together likely made such a deal unpalatable to the team’s front office.

With two more substantial TPEs close to the mini-midlevel exception salary of $6.5 million that will not expire until the trade deadline, the Celtics are still in a position to add a player via trade without sending back salary.

But with so much depth and the roster cost associated with that depth, it seems more likely that at least some salary would be going out, particularly once any of the depth players Boston will likely add in the coming days and week to fill out the last of their open roster slots have been with the team long enough to be traded in December.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Explains Why The Warriors Had To Let Gary Payton II Go: "In Order For Us To Pay That $9 Million A Year In Our Tax Situation, I Think It’s Like $45 Million A Year Or Something Like That..."

The Golden State Warriors are still riding the high from winning the 2022 NBA championship, and there's a good chance they'll follow it up with a win again next year. But the Dubs did experience some loss summer, namely the departure of Gary Payton II, who signed a deal with the Trail Blazers after an impressive showing in the playoffs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting the Boston Celtics' depth in the 2022-23 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are nearly finished making moves to complete the roster they hope will be able to compete for the 2023 NBA Championship in their quest for an NBA-record 18th banner. And barring perhaps tracking down a backup big man to help spell Robert Williams III and Al Horford, the vast majority of the players if not all of them have already been added to the team.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama hoops star reaches buyout with Thunder, signs with Warriors

Former Alabama forward JaMychal Green reached a contract buyout agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Just a month ago, Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick were traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Thunder for Peyton Watson. Now, it appears that the native of Montgomery, Alabama is set to join the reigning NBA Champions in Golden State.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top five worst trades made in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are a franchise of history, tradition, and success, but they also have made some awful transactions in their history. Who could forget just deciding to trade one of the best big men the game has ever seen in Wilt Chamberlain? Or the awful Charles Barkley deal? We’re going to rank those plus a few others based on the loss the Sixers had in these deals as well as the impact the outgoing players made in their new homes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Today crew react to Celtics' Grant Williams claim Boston was better team than Dubs in 2022 NBA Finals

To play in the NBA, you need to have a level of confidence in one’s self that to others might at times seem a bit exaggerated, even to the point of seeming absurd to most of us mere mortals. But at times that confidence may prove a little too over the top even for the Olympian levels of self-assurance one can see in the sport’s most competitive league.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp surprised his mother with a new house

Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp on Thursday surprised his mother, Denise, with a new house to complete a long-time goal of his prior to entering the NBA. Beauchamp, the 24th pick in the NBA draft, tweeted on April 7 that he would buy his mother a new house and reward her for all of her hard work and sacrifice over the years. The dream came to fruition as Beauchamp posted a video surprising her.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clippers sign second-round pick Moussa Diabate to two-way contract

Former Michigan forward Moussa Diabate on Friday signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. Diabate, the 43rd pick in the NBA draft, was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team last season after averaging nine points and six rebounds in 32 games. He led the Wolverines in offensive rebounds (76) and was second in total rebounds (191).
NBA
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard to sign record contract as second-round pick

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard will reportedly sign a four-year, $8.6 million rookie contract, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Nembhard, the 31st pick in the NBA draft, will receive $6.4 million in guarantees over the first three years of the contract, the most ever for a college player selected in the second round. The guaranteed money is also worth more than picks 18-30 in the first round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Mets get DH Vogelbach from Pirates in trade for reliever

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets added some much-needed punch at designated hitter Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. The burly Vogelbach, a left-handed hitter and an All-Star in 2019 with Seattle, was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games with the struggling Pirates. New York, which began the day with a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL East over defending World Series champion Atlanta, has gotten little production at DH from J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith. The 26-year-old Holderman is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 appearances covering 17 2/3 innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
