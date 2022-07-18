Report: Celtics unlikely to use Fournier traded player exception before it expires at midnight, July 18

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

For those among us hoping for news of a player being traded into the Boston Celtics’ Evan Fournier traded player exception (TPE), Monday will be a bit of a disappointment. New reporting from Boston Sports Journal’s John Karalis indicates the $17.1 million TPE generated by Fournier’s sign and trade to the New York Knicks about a year ago will go unused.

Per Karalis, he is hearing “nothing good enough came along” to use the exception on for the Celtics, who will let it expire instead. The TPE would have allowed Boston to bring a player or players into their roster earning up to $17.2 million total in salary for the 2022-23 season. The cost to do so would have been steep given the Celtics would dive deep into luxury tax territory as a result of such a move.

The presumptive ask of teams with players Boston might want to add combined with the depth the team already managed to put together likely made such a deal unpalatable to the team’s front office.

With two more substantial TPEs close to the mini-midlevel exception salary of $6.5 million that will not expire until the trade deadline, the Celtics are still in a position to add a player via trade without sending back salary.

But with so much depth and the roster cost associated with that depth, it seems more likely that at least some salary would be going out, particularly once any of the depth players Boston will likely add in the coming days and week to fill out the last of their open roster slots have been with the team long enough to be traded in December.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

