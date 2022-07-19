ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Reason for construction pause on part of Harbor Bridge still unclear

By Andrew Christiansen
 4 days ago
The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Friday that construction on the cable-stayed bridge portion of the new Harbor Bridge has been paused due to safety concerns.

State Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, who represents the Robstown area in District 20, said he does not have any specific details about what led to the construction halt.

He said Flatiron Dragados, the project developer, is negotiating with TxDOT about when they can start construction again.

If the construction is delayed for too long, he said there could be a financial impact.

“It’s always frustrating when you have a pause in this type of project. It’s very important to not only the economy here in the Coastal Bend area, but it’s extremely important that we provide the proper safety bridge to the public,” Hinojosa said.

He said he is regularly in contact with TxDOT about the Harbor Bridge project and should be meeting with them later this week about the construction pause and safety concerns.

KRIS 6 News reached out to TxDOT about which types of safety concerns paused part of the project.

Rickey Dailey, the TxDOT public information officer for the Corpus Christi area said they have nothing else to comment on outside of the press release they sent to KRIS 6 News.

KRIS 6 News reported that information on Friday.

KRIS 6 news went to the TxDOT office on South Padre Island Drive and Greenwood Drive, but no one was available to speak.

KRIS 6 News also reached out to Flatiron Dragados, the project developer, on Friday, but they referred us to TxDOT.

When KRIS 6 News visited Flatiron Dragdos's offices, there was a phone number on their office door that said we had to call before entering. A call was made, but we did not receive a phone call back.

