If you’re into Dragon Ball, but not in San Diego, you’ll probably like these photos. I took them today at the Bandai Namco activation that is outside at Comic-Con 2022. If you are in San Diego, head behind the Marriott Marquis hotel to the large outdoor plaza near the Marina Office (the Marriott Hotel Marina Terrace). Once you see the big statues and flashy photo op panels, you’ll know you’ve arrived.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO