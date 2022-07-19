All-Star Game will feature some local connections

BOSTON (AP) â€” Torontoâ€™s Raimel Tapia sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam Friday night after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and then didnâ€™t hustle after it. Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Torontoâ€™s history â€” both of them at Fenway. This one came as part of a seven-running inning that helped the Blue Jays take a 10-0 lead. With two outs in the third and Toronto leading 6-0, Tapia lifted a two-out fly ball to center against reliever Austin Davis. Duran took a couple steps back, then a couple in, then put up his hands in confusion. Fans groaned when the ball landed on the warning track behind him.

