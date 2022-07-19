All-Star Game will feature some local connections

If you happen to tune in to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game this evening, you will recognize some folks with local ties taking part in the festivities at iconic Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Former Science Hill High School and Milligan University baseball player Will Little is serving...
BOSTON (AP) â€” Torontoâ€™s Raimel Tapia sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam Friday night after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and then didnâ€™t hustle after it. Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Torontoâ€™s history â€” both of them at Fenway. This one came as part of a seven-running inning that helped the Blue Jays take a 10-0 lead. With two outs in the third and Toronto leading 6-0, Tapia lifted a two-out fly ball to center against reliever Austin Davis. Duran took a couple steps back, then a couple in, then put up his hands in confusion. Fans groaned when the ball landed on the warning track behind him.
NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets added some much-needed punch at designated hitter Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. The burly Vogelbach, a left-handed hitter and an All-Star in 2019 with Seattle, was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games with the struggling Pirates. New York, which began the day with a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL East over defending World Series champion Atlanta, has gotten little production at DH from J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith. The 26-year-old Holderman is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 appearances covering 17 2/3 innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
