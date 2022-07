HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are asking for help identifying two robbery suspects. Huber Heights Police Sgt. Brian Carr said that at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, two men entered a Family Dollar store on Old Troy Pike. One of the men was in line, as if to check out, while another went behind the counter, pointing a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk.

HUBER HEIGHTS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO