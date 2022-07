DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Home sales in the Dayton area fell during the month of June, while both the median and average prices continued their upward trajectory. Sales of single-family and condominium units reported by Dayton Realtors in June totaled 1,596, a decrease of almost 8 percent from June 2021 sales. Meanwhile, the average price jumped to $256,349, an increase of 8.5 percent, while the median price hit a new high at $220,745 an increase of 7.6 percent. The cumulative sales volume reached $409.1 million, relatively flat from the figures in 2021.

DAYTON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO