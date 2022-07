KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 54-year-old man died Thursday morning after he fell out of a pickup truck on a rural Missouri highway. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report indicated that Burnie Jordan of Waverly was riding in the bed of a Ford F-150 south of Pertle Springs before 8 a.m. when he fell out and struck the pavement on Missouri Highway 13 in Johnson County.

WAVERLY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO