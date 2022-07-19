ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Pikes Peak Community College sees less high school students pursue college following the pandemic

By Annabelle Childers
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntoz0_0gkDwL2700

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A state report from the Colorado Department of Higher Education shows that following the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer Colorado high school students are making the decision to go to college.

Pikes Peak Community College says the report echoes what they've seen firsthand.

"In 2019, we were up 6% on enrollment," said Warren Epstein, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication at Pikes Peak Community College, "which was pretty darn good. And then the pandemic came along and changed everything, and all the rules were out the window."

Pikes Peak Community College estimated their new student enrollment dropped by 16%.

Epstein believes community colleges saw an even greater decline than four-year institutions due to the already vulnerable populations they serve. Prospective students in a typical year are already navigating an abundance of challenges, and COVID-19 only exacerbated financial stress.

"How am I going to pay my rent? Am I going to find a place to live that's affordable, especially in this community?" said Epstein. "And you put a pandemic on top of that and masks and vaccines and mandates. It just made it so difficult to keep people."

State findings showed a nearly 6% decline in high school graduates pursuing higher education, and that number jumped to 10% for graduates from rural parts of Colorado.

"I think a lot of it was people just putting their lives on hold. You know, during the pandemic you don't know what's going to happen in six months," said Epstein.

Now, Pikes Peak Community College is seeing enrollment almost equal to prior numbers. They believe this is an opportunity for the college to reach even more high school graduates who are on the fence about attending.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

Pikes Peak Pride returns to Colorado Springs!

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend, Pikes Peak Pride Parade returns to Colorado Springs. Thousands of people from across the state will head to downtown Colorado Springs to enjoy two full days of vendor booths, food trucks, and high energy entertainment to include a fabulous parade of Sunday. Sunday is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Calhan School District launches teacher apprenticeship program to address shortage

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- In response to an ongoing teacher shortage, the state just approved the Calhan School District to launch a teacher apprenticeship program this year. Through the program, the school district hopes to equip those with prior teaching experience and a passion for teaching to obtain a certificate and fill open positions. The The post Calhan School District launches teacher apprenticeship program to address shortage appeared first on KRDO.
CALHAN, CO
KKTV

Utilities restores power outage in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities has restored power after an outage on the south side of Colorado Springs. Officials say about 2,500 customers near Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue were impacted. A crew is responding to the area. Treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops. The cause...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best County To Live In Colorado

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to think about the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Colorado. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Colorado using rankings from...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Health
KXRM

Colorado Treasurer wants to return $65 million to Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young says the state is looking to return over $65 million in unclaimed property to residents of Colorado Springs. Unclaimed property is tangible or intangible property that has had no activity for a specific period of time. These can be gift certificates, unpaid wages, or uncashed checks. Unclaimed property also includes abandoned financial assets such as stocks and dividends, mutual funds, checking and savings accounts, securities, life insurance payouts, as well as the contents of safe deposit boxes for which the rent has expired for at least five years. This does not include real estate or vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Women of Wonder – 50 Years of Title IX: Cheyenne Mountain’s Olympic legend Rachael Flatt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Olympic journey for Rachael Flatt, started at four years old. "I look back at some of my old Kindergarten and first-grade yearbooks and it's like what do you wanna be when you grow up? I had 'professional ice skater' or being a vet and... I think it was always something I had considered but never thought 'realistic possibility,'" said Rachael, now a Ph.D. student at UNC-Chapel Hill.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Gov. Polis authorizes paid administrative leave for state employees acting as volunteer firefighters

GOLDEN, Colo. — State employees in Colorado will now be able to receive paid administrative leave to respond to a fire as a volunteer firefighter or first responder. Gov. Jared Polis signed the executive order authorizing all state agencies and departments to provide up to five days of additional paid leave for these state employees on Wednesday morning.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Community Colleges
FOX21News.com

Drive-in cinema in Colorado Springs to support the LGBTQ+ community

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend is the 2022 Pikes Peak Pride Festival in downtown Colorado Springs, but before that you can participate in a special event on Friday to kick off all the festivities. Kathy Stults, Development Officer at Rocky Mountain Women’s Film, and Liss Smith, Communications Manager for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
94.3 The X

This is What a Metal Star Means on Barns and Homes in Colorado

It's fairly common to see a giant star hanging on an exterior wall of barns and homes in Colorado, but did you know that they're more than just a pretty decoration?. These bold stars are also known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars and it turns out, they are not just a Colorado thing, but rather a trend all over rural America.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Negligence case in the death of an assisted-living facility patient in Colorado Springs thrown out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just three weeks before the trial was supposed to begin, a case involving a deadly incident at a Colorado Springs nursing home has been dropped. A resident of Union Printers Home, 89-year-old Margarita Sam, died in February of 2020 due to exposure. Sam was found on the grounds and had The post Negligence case in the death of an assisted-living facility patient in Colorado Springs thrown out appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Gratitude Project visits Penrose Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Monday morning, frontline workers at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs were honored for their work fighting the pandemic. The Colorado Gratitude Project started about a month ago. It's an outlet to express appreciation for workers who have been taking care of their communities. Rebecca Delarosa attended the event and is The post Colorado Gratitude Project visits Penrose Hospital appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs realtor shares tips to keep homes safe while selling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Realtors and home sellers around Colorado Springs are on alert after a man was arrested for stealing items worth tens of thousands of dollars. Colorado Springs Police say 37-year-old Brandon Hernandez was able to get away with $25,000 worth of stolen jewelry from open houses up and down the Front The post Colorado Springs realtor shares tips to keep homes safe while selling appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KREX

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
KRDO News Channel 13

Governor signs Executive Order to pay volunteer firefighters, first responders

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis has signed an Executive Order that will direct all state agencies and departments to provide up to five days of additional paid leave for volunteer firefighters and first responders who are deployed to wildfires in the state. The governor's order states that "[f]ire season has become a The post Governor signs Executive Order to pay volunteer firefighters, first responders appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy