WATCH: Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. freaks out during HR Derby pyrotechnics show

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is on hand competing in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium Monday evening.

We’re still glad that he was actually able to compete after a pyrotechnics show during pre-derby player announcements nearly caught the dude on fire.

We wish we were kidding.

Okay, so Acuna Jr. was never in real harm. But the star outfielder reacted like his back might have been on fire. Those on stage next to him also reacted in kind.

Let’s just hope Ronald Acuna Jr. and the rest of the participants in what could be an electric home run derby provide the only fireworks moving forward Monday evening.

Acuna, 24, hit 22 homers in 59 games before the All-Star Break after returning from the torn ACL he suffered a season ago for Atlanta.

