Reginae Carter Dresses Like Her Dad For Tik-Tok Challenge

By Preezy Brown
 4 days ago
Reginae Carter and Lil Wayne attend Lil Wayne's 36th birthday party and Carter V release at HUBBLE on September 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records

Lil Wayne’s close relationship with his daughter Reginae Carter is well-documented, as the two have expressed their love for one another on numerous occasions. Recently, the 22-year-old reality TV star participated in the new “Studio Challenge” that’s taken social media by storm and dressed like her dad while lip-syncing the final verse of “Mr. Carter,” Weezy’s Tha Carter III collaboration with Jay-Z.

The viral clip kicks off following Hov’s portion of the track and captures the younger Carter briefly cruising on a skateboard before having a cup of liquor poured into a cup and entering the studio. Donning shades and using a Grammy Award trophy as an imaginary microphone, Reginae reels off her father’s bars in an intense fashion, reciting the verse line-for-line while channeling her father’s mannerisms.

Earlier this year, Reginae appeared on The Breakfast Club for an interview. She spoke with Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy about her decision to limit her responses to detractors of her father and mother, Toya Johnson, on social media and elsewhere.

“I got older, one,” Carter said before acknowledging the possible bridges she could burn within the entertainment industry with her comments “Two… I wanted to do stuff in life. I feel like the clap backs—you don’t know who’s in that room. You don’t know who you’re going to clap back to that you might need one day.”

She added, “I want to act. It’s so many directors—there’s so many people that might hear that I clap back at this person and might [be like], ‘Oh she hard to work with.’ … So I just have to get my act together and I’m still working on myself still to this day.”

Watch Reginae Carter’s appearance on The Breakfast Club below and watch her Instagram Reel based on the viral TikTok challenge above.

