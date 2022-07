WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Wisconsin State Fair just around the corner, organizers are introducing new safety enhancements and policies. First off, the Wisconsin State Fair has incorporated a new bag policy. All bags going into the event must be 9”x10”x12” or smaller. There will be exceptions made for diaper bags as well as bags carrying items for infants or other medical reasons. As always, all bags will be inspected upon entering the state fairgrounds.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO