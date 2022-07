NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The message was clear from the SFA contingent at WAC media Day: The Jacks are playing for a title. SFA head coach Colby Carthel was joined by wide receiver Xavier Gipson and linebacker Brevin Randell at the event in the Woodlands on Tuesday. The team is picked to win the WAC and their is a good reason. Most of the starters are back on offense and defense with the team building a solid core group of players in the trenches. Add in the dynamic duo of Trae Self and Xavier Gipson on offense and a hard hitting linebacker group and you have a team that is considered to be in the top 10 of the FCS ranks.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO