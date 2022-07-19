ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry weather patterns leave effect on local farms

By Maria Cade
 4 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dry weather patterns this summer are affecting farms throughout Central Pennsylvania and the fresh produce you may find in your kitchen.

Way Fruit Farm owner Jason Coopey said long stretches without rain can affect the crops of many farmers.

“If we don’t get rain, the peaches can be a little bit smaller, the corn won’t be as big and so what will happen is size will start getting implicated on some of these,” Coopey said. “And for some of my youngest cropping, they might not grow at all.”

WTAJ Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo said Central Pennsylvania is experiencing a dry weather pattern, with the sun evaporating moisture from the ground quicker than it is being replenished.

UK issues 1st-ever 'red' warning for hot weather

“We’ve been dry for a longer period of time and that can shock plants,” Murgo said. “That can cause some differences in the production of some crops.”

Before the rain came over the weekend, Coopey himself experienced this.

“The crops are still surviving, they’re just not growing,” Coopey said.

Centre County Farm Bureau President David Fetterolf said when a dry weather pattern comes through, there aren’t many things farmers can do aside from waiting for a rainy day.

“Most farmers are used to that but every year’s different,” Fetterolf said. “You need a good crop to be able to pay the bills.”

Murgo said the rain can help in the short term.

“These downpours do help some of the water collection areas for water systems and so forth,” Murgo said. “But places that have wells, if we don’t break the pattern by the end of the summer, there could be more serious issues.”

WTAJ

Kids continue supporting community with lemonade stand

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Last week a second alarm fire tore through three homes on Wilson Avenue in DuBois, now neighborhood kids are trying to raise money to support the family. The day after the fire, Aubrie Hess, a first grader at Oklahoma Elementary School asked her mom if they can set up a […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

The Rebirth of the African American Heritage Festival is back!

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County African American Heritage Festival is back! This year, the venue has been changed to the Altoona Railroaders Museum. The event has been on a bit of a hiatus with the last festival happening back in 2014. Paige’s dad, William Lightner started the festival back in 1994. Now, Paige has taken over, raising money, recruiting volunteers, and finding vendors to be able to put on an entire two-day festival.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County hearing scheduled for proposed store construction

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public hearing Thursday, August 4, 2022, regarding M&G Realty. The company hopes to construct a convenience store in Antis Township and the meeting will cover their application for a DEP individual National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. The […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona kicks off downtown parking study

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Altoona officially kicked off its parking study analysis with a meeting being held with city officials, stakeholders, and the consultant group. Last month, the city awarded $40,000 to the Trans Associates Engineering Consultants of Pittsburgh to do the study in the downtown area. The study will be conducted between 10th and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival returns this September

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival is back at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg September 10 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and September 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Laurel Highlands Historical Village (LHHV) of Johnstown is hosting the fourth-annual festival with music, reenactments, arts […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
