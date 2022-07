CHICO, Calif. — Chico may have cleared out its largest homeless encampment this week, but other encampments the city legally cannot touch continue to grow. This was the case when notices began to be delivered to over 100 occupants at the Comanche Creek Greenway in late June, but surrounding neighbors of areas like Windchime Park and the Bikeway 99 Route between East Lassen and East Avenues say these populations have only expanded.

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO