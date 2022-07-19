ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Watson, NFLPA plan to sue if suspended for 2022

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeshaun Watson and the NFL Players Association have already decided to file a federal lawsuit against the NFL if arbitrator Sue L. Robinson decides Watson should be suspended from the league for a full year, Yahoo Sports reported Monday. It was reported in June that...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
AllPanthers

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III upset that Kyler Murray's new deal isn't fully guaranteed

On the surface, Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals certainly looks like a big win for the player. One former NFL quarterback is not so sure. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III thought Murray and his agents made a big mistake by accepting a contract offer that was not fully guaranteed. Griffin contrasted Murray’s deal with the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns, pointing out that Watson got a fully-guaranteed deal despite multiple allegations of sexual assault being public during negotiations.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Yardbarker

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Off His New Look For 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs had to fill the void left by All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill when they traded him to the Miami Dolphins. Enter JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. The length of his contract serves as an audition to see if he’s still got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Browns 'did their homework' on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Cleveland Browns are facing a potentially uncertain quarterback situation with a possible Deshaun Watson suspension on the way. With that in mind, the organization apparently had at least some internal discussions about adding one notable veteran. The Browns “did their homework” on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo earlier...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Shares A Simple Lamar Jackson Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have not agreed to terms on a new contract. If they don’t sign an extension, Jackson could walk away as a free agent after playing out his fifth-year option. However, patience is a virtue and the former league MVP might reap the fruits...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflpa#Texans#American Football#Yahoo Sports#The Cleveland Browns#District Court
Yardbarker

Packers improved salary cap situation drastically this offseason

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 offseason in a bad spot. In fact, they had to second-worst salary cap situation in the NFL. Only the New Orleans Saints were in a worse spot. However, through contract extensions, cuts, and other restructures, the Packers have come a long way. Christian...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Browns QB Deshaun Watson reports to training camp amid uncertainty

The Cleveland Browns generated headlines on Thursday when it was learned they would be signing quarterback and 2018 first-round draft pick Josh Rosen to a one-year deal as they wait to learn about the status of starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson, who could be suspended for part, half or all of the 2022 season over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

One Stat Hints at an Offensive Explosion Coming to Broncos

There is optimism surrounding the Denver Broncos' offense and the possibility of success heading into 2022. Obviously, the addition of a superstar quarterback like Russell Wilson can do that. Recently, though, I've seen some analysts try to throw cold water onto that excitement, saying the Broncos have too many unknowns....
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Who is Green Bay's No. 4 cornerback?

Most NFL analysts know that the Green Bay Packers have an elite defensive backfield. More specifically, they have arguably the best trio of cornerbacks in All-Pro Jaire Alexander, standout mid-season acquisition Rasul Douglas and talented second-year defender Eric Stokes. However, it is true in the NFL that injuries and inexperience are a real part of the sport. Last season, the team lost Alexander for almost the entire campaign with a shoulder injury. Douglas didn't come to play for the Packers until October. Eric Stokes was just a rookie. This is why depth is so important. So, if there is an injury to any of Green Bay's top cornerbacks, who will step in? The answer is Shemar Jean-Charles.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Eagles 53-man roster: Which Wide Receivers make the cut?

One of the biggest questions that surround NFL training camp is who eventually makes the final 53-man roster. With Eagles camp just about two weeks away, it’s time to speculate who will make the final cut and be a part of the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles. Today, we look at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy