Report: Watson, NFLPA plan to sue if suspended for 2022

Most NFL analysts know that the Green Bay Packers have an elite defensive backfield. More specifically, they have arguably the best trio of cornerbacks in All-Pro Jaire Alexander, standout mid-season acquisition Rasul Douglas and talented second-year defender Eric Stokes. However, it is true in the NFL that injuries and inexperience are a real part of the sport. Last season, the team lost Alexander for almost the entire campaign with a shoulder injury. Douglas didn't come to play for the Packers until October. Eric Stokes was just a rookie. This is why depth is so important. So, if there is an injury to any of Green Bay's top cornerbacks, who will step in? The answer is Shemar Jean-Charles.

