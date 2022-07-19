ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindenhurst, NY

Man indicted in fatal beating of Lindenhurst vape shop owner

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A man accused of murdering a vape shop owner in Lindenhurst has been indicted.

Yoel Atzmon, 44, is charged with beating Kinshuk Patel to death inside the Dapper Smoke Shop in May 2021.

The 33-year-old's wife called police after he didn't come home. Police found him inside his store.

Patel was taken to the hospital - where he was pronounced dead.

Atzmon faces multiple charges - including first- and second-degree murder charges.

He is due back in court on Aug. 10.

