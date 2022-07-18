ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Appreciation: For sculptor Claes Oldenburg, art was the soul of Pop

By Christopher Knight
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PW4JS_0gkDsud200
Installation view of more than a dozen Claes Oldenburg sculptures from the permanent collection at L.A.'s Museum of Contemporary Art. (Brian Forrest / Museum of Contemporary Art)

For more than a quarter-century, a Claes Oldenburg sculpture stood as a side-street landmark in West Hollywood. An enormous stainless-steel knife blade, 6 feet tall and 12 feet long, sliced down from the roof of a vernacular building on North Hilldale Avenue, jutting out toward the street.

The shiny silver blade, cutting through the center of the façade, curled back sheets of gray stucco on both sides. The composition looked like the prow of a ship moving steadily ahead through water.

Or, like a cake being sliced, as the artist told Times reporter Suzanne Muchnic when the snazzy sculpture was unveiled in 1989, its architectural flourish like frosting decorating the building. Oldenburg, the witty and prolific Pop sculptor who died Monday in New York at 93, had an uncanny ability to layer provocative references through a precise selection of ordinary objects as his sculptural motifs.

Hamburger, Pepsi-Cola sign, athletic shoe, scissors, Pentecostal cross, three-way plug, underpants — these mundane items and more, most fabricated in plaster and slathered with colorful brushy paint, are among the nearly three dozen of his sculptures, drawings and multiples in the collection of Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art. They form one of the largest groups of his important contribution to art in the second half of the 20th century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiiVZ_0gkDsud200
Claes Oldenburg at an exhibition in 2012. (Rafa Rivas / AFP via Getty Images)

Popular culture is regularly misunderstood as the subject of Pop art, but Oldenburg knew that art culture is its actual focus. A core of his stellar achievement was his capacity to reveal art’s operations circulating within the spectral media-maze of contemporary society. His acutely identified popular forms are merely the contemporary language for its delivery.

For example, the 1976 American Bicentennial celebration in Philadelphia — a commission with a rather high profile, government monuments having been long out of fashion for major art — saw him fabricate a masterpiece. The huge, 45-foot upright “Clothespin” is just like the ones in your laundry basket — with a few striking contextual differences. The erect pair of wooden pins, here fabricated from industrial Cor-ten steel, echoes (and outdoes) the famous, 37-foot standing bronze figure of William Penn visible atop nearby City Hall, made in 1890 by sculptor Alexander Milne Calder. The two pins are held together in an embrace by the coiled spring, also evoking the 1916 form of the smooching couple in “The Kiss,” a treasure in the Philadelphia Museum of Art down the street, carved from limestone by Constantin Brancusi, arguably the greatest Modern sculptor.

The graceful line of Oldenburg’s coiled spring pulls everything up to date, artfully and patriotically suggesting the number “76.” A century of sculpture is absorbed.

The knife over in West Hollywood had been commissioned for the façade of the sculpture annex of Margo Leavin Gallery on the next block, where the Stockholm-born, Chicago-raised and New York-based Oldenburg showed numerous times over the years. (The sculpture was removed after the gallery closed in 2013.) His reference to cake slicing implied a party dimension, suitable for an art exhibition’s opening celebration.

He had been making cake sculptures since at least 1962, when his first wife, artist Patty Mucha, helped sew yards of canvas stuffed with foam rubber and cardboard into the form of a giant chocolate slice of it for a pillowy soft sculpture that stands on the floor. (More than 9 feet long, it’s big enough for a futon.) And knives had been integral to his work since 1966, when he proposed a monumental one that would seem to cut open a London building at the busy shopping intersection of Oxford and Regent streets, preparing the stores’ contents to spill out on the sidewalk. (The project never came to pass.)

Closer to home, Oldenburg collaborated several times with Los Angeles architect Frank O. Gehry, including for the design and fabrication of a huge Swiss Army knife with enormous blades and a corkscrew spiraling skyward like a cartoonist’s squiggle signifying craziness. Together with art historian Coosje van Bruggen, Oldenburg’s second wife, it was constructed to double as a boat to navigate the preposterous yet charming canals of Venice, Italy, as part of an elaborate performance piece. With the famously all-purpose mutability of a Swiss pocketknife, ever at the ready, it made manifest the multiple allusions offered in Oldenburg’s art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pbybt_0gkDsud200
Parked on MOCA’s plaza is Claes Oldenburg’s monumental 1986 sculpture “Knife/Ship II.” (Brian Forrest / Museum of Contemporary Art)

Over on Hilldale Avenue, the wave-parting flourish of a knife cutting down the stucco façade also suggested a dramatic opening up of a modern art gallery. Hollywood-driven popular culture dominates contemporary society, while art culture stands over to the side, occupying a somewhat cloistered space in daily life. Oldenburg turned the inside out.

“I am for the art that a kid licks, after peeling away the wrapper,” he once explained. Oldenburg’s embrace of ordinary objects to get to the heart of the matter fit perfectly with Gehry’s architecture of everyday materials, like chain-link fence and plywood, deployed as the eye-opening stuff of actual art.

The two worked together on an advertising agency’s Venice offices, where Oldenburg contributed a hilarious pair of giant binoculars that function as a triumphal arch, consecrating the driveway into the underground parking garage, as if that were the modern world’s version of ancient Hades; and, with Van Bruggen, the campus of Loyola Law School downtown, where the artists’ self-descriptive “Toppling Ladder With Spilling Paint” — a sculpture notably wrapped in oversize chain-link — slyly warns students of the legal profession against accidentally making a terrible mess of things.

That chance activity is reserved for art and artists. They get to be the messy and experimental ones. Over and over, Oldenburg made Pop sculptures that had art lurking inside. Art is the ghost lurking in L.A.’s global pop culture machine, and Oldenburg cut it loose.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Smithonian

How a Celebrated Artist Redesigned the Stars and Stripes to Mark His Pride in Black America

In Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, protestors took to the streets. Rising among the plethora of signs decrying police brutality and pleas for justice, waved the stars and stripes in the colors of red, black and green. The flags were replicas of a celebrated artwork African American Flag, created by the conceptual artist David Hammons, who is recognized as much for his insightful paintings, sculptures and prints, as he is for challenging the art world, and all of its conventions. “I can’t stand art, actually, I’ve never, ever liked art,” he famously told an art historian in 1986.
FERGUSON, MO
ARTnews

Artist Award Roundup: Saudi Arabia Launches Major Photography Prize, Ellsworth Kelly Award Goes to Frist Art Museum, and More

Click here to read the full article. The Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia will launch a new annual competition called the Kingdom Photography Award. With a pool of Saudi riyal of 400,000 ($106,550), the prize will be given into several categories, and the first edition will focus on the coastal city of Al Wajh. The Professional Grant will be open to established international photographres who can submit work in three categories: underwater photography, coastal photography, and urban environment. The Discovery Competition will be open to emerging photographers from Saudi Arabia, from which 21 finalists will be chosen. All of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
hypebeast.com

Legendary Pop Artist Claes Oldenburg Has Died at Age 93

Well-known his monumental sculptures depicting readymade and ordinary objects. Legendary Pop artist Claes Oldenburg has passed away at the age of 93. The news came via Adriana Elgarresta, a spokeswoman of Pace Gallery in New York, which represented the artist alongside Paula Cooper Gallery for much of his career. For...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
West Hollywood, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
West Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claes Oldenburg
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare Chinese ‘magic mirror’ discovered in museum storage

A rare Chinese 'magic mirror' has been discovered by curators in storage at the Cincinnati Art Museum. What was initially thought to be an unassuming bronze disc is actually an extremely rare 'magic mirror.' The mirror was found amongst the museum’s East Asian art collection which contains 100,000 works.
CINCINNATI, OH
Los Angeles Times

Kylie Jenner a ‘climate criminal’? Reality star is called out for 17-minute flight

Kylie Jenner is a lot of things: a reality star, a makeup icon, a businesswoman, a billionaire and now, apparently, a “climate criminal.”. “The Kardashians” star hit some rough air for taking her private jet on a 17-minute flight from Camarillo, Calif., to Van Nuys, Calif., last Tuesday. The roughly 40-mile jaunt could have taken about 45 minutes by car — or more, depending on L.A. traffic.
CAMARILLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Pop Art#Pepsi Cola
LiveScience

The Roman Colosseum: Facts about the gladiatorial arena

The Colosseum was the largest amphitheater built in ancient Rome. The massive arena held thousands of spectators, who packed the stands to watch gladiators battle to the death and fight exotic animals, such as lions. Built in A.D. 72, the four-story amphitheater soon towered nearly 165 feet (50 meters) high. The Roman Empire used the Colosseum for more than four centuries before it ceased to function as a sporting arena as spectators lost interest in the type of grisly public entertainment it provided.
ENTERTAINMENT
dornob.com

Bohinc Studio’s Peaches Collection Celebrates the Soft, Curvy Female Form

Replete with soft, fleshy curves and creases, the latest collection of furniture by Bohinc Studio doesn’t shy away from citing its inspiration: the female form. Consisting of three pieces, including the Big Girl armchair, the Derriére armchair, and the Peachy pouf, the Peaches collection isn’t exactly subtle, particularly when rendered in a pale shade of warm pink. Fittingly enough, the collection made its debut in the abandoned nunnery called Casa Delle Suore in Alcova for Milan Design Week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

‘Hypnotic and bursting with life’: VR version of Artemisia Gentileschi’s life – review

This stately home is so venerable, it makes other great piles such as Blenheim Palace or Chatsworth look nouveau riche. Burghley House was built by Elizabeth I’s chief adviser William Cecil in the Renaissance. His descendants created a stupendous art collection and one of them, on his Grand Tour, happened to buy Artemisia Gentileschi’s 1622 masterpiece Susanna and the Elders from Rome’s Barberini Palace.
VISUAL ART
UPI News

Skin becomes canvas at World Bodypainting Festival

July 21 (UPI) -- The World Bodypainting Festival begins Thursday in Klagenfurt, Austria, bringing together hundreds of body painting artists and enthusiasts from around the globe. The three-day festival, which has been held at the Goethepark in Klagenfurt since 2017, features multiple competitions, stage shows and over 40 live bands....
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Los Angeles Times

Irv’s Burgers was so beloved that fans signed up to work there. It’s finally back

The burger shack on Route 66 returns this month with new ownership. But the famous doodles, and their author, are still around. One of L.A.’s most beloved burger stands is back. The space is new, the branding’s been refreshed, and former owner Sonia Hong’s signature doodles and the slogan “Just for you!” now appear printed on the paper placemats, as opposed to always sketched by hand on paper plates by Hong herself.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
theodysseyonline.com

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
VISUAL ART
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
367K+
Followers
66K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy