Ovett, MS

Marilyn Lee

 4 days ago

Marilyn Lee, 72 of Ovett, MS passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at Friendship Baptist Church in Ellisville....

David Allen Thigpen Sr.

The visitation services for Mr. David Allen Thigpen Sr. Will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at New Homer M.B. Church Rose Hill Ms. Mr. David Allen Thigpen Sr is the son of the late Mr.Ruben Thigpen and the late Mrs.Mattie (Dawkins)Thigpen. Mr....
ROSE HILL, MS
Velma Lee “Nanny” Sims

Velma Lee “Nanny” Sims, 93, of Laurel, MS passed away on July 18, 2022. Velma was born on December 7, 1928, to Troy and Anliza Horne in Kinly, North Carolina. Velma is survived by her son, Ronnie D. Sims (Theresa) of Sandersville, MS; daughters, Frances Cook (Bill) of Greenwood, South Carolina and Gail Walters (Kenny) of Myrick, Mississippi; eight grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
LAUREL, MS
Rev. Larry Lott

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in New Augusta, for Rev. Larry Lott, age 77, of Beaumont. Rev. Lott passed from this life on July 18, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Steven Howell will officiate the service with burial to follow at Fairhope Cemetery.
BEAUMONT, MS
Jerry Don Phillips

Jerry Don Phillips, 75 of Bay Springs, MS passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence in Bay Springs, MS. He was born Tuesday, March 11, 1947, in Morton, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church of Bay Springs, MS. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church of Bay Springs, MS. Burial will follow in First Pentecostal Church of Bay Springs Cemetery. Pastor John Bowen will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
Ellisville, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Ovett, MS
Ellisville, MS
Willard Ray Rose, Sr.

Willard Ray Rose, Sr., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 18, 2022. He attended Laurel City Schools and graduated from Calhoun High School. Willard attended JCJC until called up for military service in the Army National Guard. He retired from the USDA as a meat and poultry inspector after 22 years of service. Willard was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church. His hobby was growing vegetables which he shared with family and friends. If there is a vegetable garden in Heaven, Willard will be in the middle of it.
LAUREL, MS
Paul Douglas Powell

Paul Douglas Powell, 68 of Ellisville, MS passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his residence in Ellisville, MS. He was born Friday, February 26, 1954, in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville,...
ELLISVILLE, MS
William “Bill” Henry Phillips

Illiam “Bill” Henry Phillips, 86, of Hattiesburg passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church. Inurnment will take place the following day at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson. Mr....
HATTIESBURG, MS
Dedra Ann Ellis

Dedra Ann Ellis, 59, of Richton passed away on July 16, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 11:30 a.m. until service at 1:30 p.m. followed by burial in Hicks Anderson Cemetery. Mrs. Ellis was a member of...
RICHTON, MS
Ian Lee
Brandon Lee
Thurman O. “Bubba” Price Jr.

Thurman O. “Bubba” Price Jr., 63 of Laurel, MS passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Vancleave, MS. He was born Thursday, July 17, 1958, in Laurel, Mississippi. He is the son of Thurman O. Price, Sr and Emily Lunette (Anderson) Bullock Price. Visitation will be held on...
LAUREL, MS
Anna Gault

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Hattiesburg for Mrs. Anna Mae Gault, age 82, of Hattiesburg. Mrs. Gault passed from this life July 19, 2022, at her residence. Pastor Paul Ernewein will officiate the service with graveside following at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Sherrilyn “Sherri” Royce O’Neal

Sherrilyn “Sherri” Royce O’Neal was born to Dick O’Neal and Rose Mary Longmire O’Neal (Durham) on October 20, 1967, at Stone County Hospital in Wiggins, Mississippi. She attended West Brook High School in Beaumont, Texas where she was active in the band and played the saxophone and piano. Sherri was also a talented vocal soloist. She attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Perkinston and then received her BS in Marketing from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. Sherri returned to South Mississippi after college, residing in Perkinston, Mississippi, for more than 30 years until her passing at age 54 on July 6, 2022.
WIGGINS, MS
Suspect wanted in connection with robbery at Dollar General

The Laurel Police Department is seeking information as to the whereabouts of Lee Chandler Page. Page, 19 years of age, is wanted in connection with the robbery of a Dollar General store in Laurel on Tuesday. Page faces one count of armed robbery and is listed on NCIC as wanted....
LAUREL, MS
Ellisville officials approve several community events

ELLISVILLE – Officials in this Jones County municipality are continuing to work to encourage togetherness. The Ellisville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously during this week’s Ellisville Board of Aldermen Meeting to approve several community activities designed to celebrate and bring the community together. This week, Ellisville Mayor Lynn...
ELLISVILLE, MS

