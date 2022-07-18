Marilyn Lee

Willard Ray Rose, Sr., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 18, 2022. He attended Laurel City Schools and graduated from Calhoun High School. Willard attended JCJC until called up for military service in the Army National Guard. He retired from the USDA as a meat and poultry inspector after 22 years of service. Willard was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church. His hobby was growing vegetables which he shared with family and friends. If there is a vegetable garden in Heaven, Willard will be in the middle of it.

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO