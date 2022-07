CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are heartbroken, we lost the toughest guy we know, our father, John Paul Fabian, 96, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. We were joyful that he reached his 96 year milestone July 3, celebrating with ice cream, his favorite yellow cake with chocolate butter cream icing and Bud Light. As he deserved, his last days were peaceful and he was showered with love by his adoring family. Our peace is that he is with his beautiful Ann Marie, our precious mother.

