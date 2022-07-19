Marley the therapy dog turns 14 years old

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the longest-working therapy dogs in northeast Wisconsin is getting ready to celebrate her birthday. Marley, the Shih Tzu, turns 14 and her handler is using the occasion to hold a fundraiser so he can continue training other dogs just like her....
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- Little Miss Wisconsin Galaxy is living the true meaning of beauty. “I’m still going to do more services and spread more kindness for people,” said Little Miss Wisconsin Galaxy Hailey Hopper. Hopper, 8, lives in Fond du Lac and started competing in pageants...
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Ally. This 9-year-old sweetheart weighs 6 pounds and has the most beautiful gray coat. Ally would love a home where she can spend her golden years reveling in chin scratches and bathing in the sun. This gorgeous senior cat...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Kewaunee County, there’s a place for animals to find respite and healing. Millaine Wells introduces us to Wilson’s Wish, where the barn doors are always open when there is a need, and help is needed to grow the mission. Wilson’s Wish...
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One year ago, the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope Methodist Church caught fire, but both places have found new spots in De Pere. The Chicago Street Pub is currently on Heritage Road in the Swan Club. Not all was lost for the restaurant. The bar tops, chairs, and much of the memorabilia survived. Even the roof was repurposed as a part of their bar counter.
(WFRV) – A non-profit organization is reportedly seeing multiple instances of loons in Wisconsin with hooks embedded in their skulls, and officials are hoping to identify what/who is causing it. According to the Raptor Education Group, Inc., multiple loons have been hooked in the face in Oneida County. The...
(WFRV) – It’s concession stand food, elevated. When you come to Road America, look for the Parker John’s stand and expect made from scratch food with the same great quality you’ll find in the restaurant. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look. Parker John’s Green...
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Cheers met the first song on opening night Thursday. The cast broke into a kind of Halloween dance with such spirit and energy that director John Zhang’s words in the printed program came to be: This would be “theater that is meant to be easy to enjoy.”
(WFRV) – Your visit to Elkhart Lake can be gourmet whether it’s a picnic or a snack for the room, thanks to Vintage Elkhart Lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at how they have more than 250 types of wine as well as beer, spirits, and gourmet food. Plus with their wine-o-matic lounge, you can expand your pallet with help from the owner, a sommelier, and author.
You might want to buy a house from a guy who's wearing a suit... or maybe you might want to buy a house from a guy who isn't wearing anything at all. Inventive. That's a good word for Colin Schindler, a realtor from Beloit, Wisconsin I met this week on Good Day Stateline.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After being canceled for the last two years, the Milwaukee Air and Water show will be back this weekend. You may already hear loud jets flying by as they practice for the upcoming show on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24. The excitement set in...
OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released a video Thursday of the Oshkosh, Wisconsin, hit-and-run that involved two boats on the Fox River. "This has been a lengthy and ongoing process, and we believe that we have successfully identified all 43 occupants of the paddleboat that were listed on the manifest, as well as the seven occupants of the powerboat," the sheriff's office said Thursday.
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
(WFRV) – Not only does Siebkens Resort have quite a storied history, the owners have their own loving past with the beautiful spot. Local 5 Live visited recently with a closer look from historic rooms to modern condos, a pool, and private beach, it’s a great place to stay and you’ll definitely want to stop in at the “Stop In” Tavern for a look at some great racing memorabilia.
(WFRV) – It’s the most exciting four miles and 14 turns in North America!. Local 5 Live viewers learn some of the many ways you can explore Road America including go-karting, geocaching, paintballing, plus some of the history of this iconic spot. Start planning your trip at roadamerica.com.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
Was gone, Lisa’s father still enjoyed making Old Fashioneds and used a special mix to do so. Scott thought that he could do one better by creating a mix that was ready to drink and all you had to do was add ice and liquor, so that’s what he did. The Rogers also made sure that the mix is drinkable straight from the can if you choose to not add in alcohol.
(WLUK) -- A vehicle purchased at the Iola Car Show has been recovered. Waupaca County officials say the stolen black 1968 Ford Mustang was discovered in Green Bay when a business owner saw the vehicle near his property. Green Bay police were able to verify the car's VIN number. Earlier...
