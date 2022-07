Sheriff Jason Ard confirms deputies & detectives with the LPSO are working a scene in the 4H Club Road area of Livingston Parish late on Wednesday night. There were reports of multiple shots fired called into dispatch. We do know there are reports of one or more victims being treated for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries at a hospital in Baton Rouge. Detectives are trying to determine if those patients are related to the scene in Livingston Parish. We are working with authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish. It is still early in our investigation.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO