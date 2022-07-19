The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

The city of New Orleans is beautiful, mysterious, full of life and love. From the delicious foods to the variety of music that can be heard pretty much any night of the week at a local bar, New Orleans is more than a weekend tourist city, she is a way of life for many. From the roar of the crowd of Saints fans on Sunday in the Superdome to the thousands lined up on the parade routes on Mardi Gras Day you will never meet a stranger here. The hospitality is like nowhere else in the world. You will not leave hungry or without making new friends.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO