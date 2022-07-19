ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal tax fraud trial of D.A. Jason Williams begins, a new menu addition at Dat Dog and the latest on Emmett Till's case. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, July 18, 2022. Loved ones remember New Orleans woman killed in crash. Brianna...

www.nola.com

NOLA.com

Shouldn’t a model of Jackson Square have Jackson in the middle? Maybe not

Back in 1982, New Orleans artist Robert Tannen created a model of Jackson Square, with knee-high replicas of St. Louis Cathedral, the Presbytere and Cabildo, the Pontalba apartments, a stretch of the Mississippi River levee, and, of course, the equestrian statue of namesake Andrew Jackson. For years and years, the smooth, simplified, scaled-down buildings were part of the art collection of the Pan American Life (insurance) Center on Poydras Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Nov. 8 ballot set for local elections in New Orleans area

The fields were set Friday for a full slate of elections across the New Orleans area as the signup period for the Nov. 8 ballot ended. The two-person battle between Louisiana state Reps. Royce Duplessis and Mandie Landry of New Orleans for the 5th Senate District post left open with the resignation of Karen Carter Peterson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

High-profile attorneys involved in Jason Williams federal tax fraud trial

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams' federal tax trial is underway. Several high-profile attorneys are involved in both the prosecution and defense. Meet the attorneys involved in the high-profile case:. Prosecution:. Kelly Uebinger:. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly P. Uebinger is the lead prosecutor against Jason Williams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell declares July 20 as ‘Queen Sugar Day’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans honored the cast and crew of the hit television series “Queen Sugar” by declaring July 20 as Queen Sugar Day. As the cast, crew and critically-acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay wrapped up production, Mayor LaToya Cantrell bestowed DuVernay with a Key to the City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Sentenced Selling Narcotics and Gun Possession

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced JOSH TAPP, age 35, a resident of New Orleans, to 130 months in the Bureau of Prisons for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841 and 846, and possessing an AK-47 in furtherance of drug trafficking, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c). TAPP will be on supervised release for three years following his release from prison and must pay a $200 mandatory special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.

The city of New Orleans is beautiful, mysterious, full of life and love. From the delicious foods to the variety of music that can be heard pretty much any night of the week at a local bar, New Orleans is more than a weekend tourist city, she is a way of life for many. From the roar of the crowd of Saints fans on Sunday in the Superdome to the thousands lined up on the parade routes on Mardi Gras Day you will never meet a stranger here. The hospitality is like nowhere else in the world. You will not leave hungry or without making new friends.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Four Orleans Parish Residents and One Jefferson Parish Resident Indicted for Violations of the Federal Controlled Substances and Gun Control Acts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JOHN GUILLORY III, a/k/a “Tunie,” age 51, JOHN PETRIE, age 38, DEVIN JOHNSON, age 36, and SHAWN MAJOR, JR., a/k/a “G-Shawn,” age 22, residents of Orleans Parish, Louisiana, and LARRY MOSES, age 37, a resident of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana were charged on July 14, 2022, in a fourteen-count indictment by a federal grand jury. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana; distribution of fentanyl and crack; possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana; felon in possession of firearms; and a person convicted of domestic violence in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

