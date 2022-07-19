Part of Huntington Beach closed after shark siting

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A pilot was pulled to safety after a small plane crashed into the waters off Huntington Beach Friday afternoon. The Cessna aircraft crashed around 1:30 p.m. south of Beach Blvd. The pilot was pulled from the plane with little to no injuries. FOX 11's Travis Rice...
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - Angry residents sounded off at a community meeting in El Segundo Thursday night. This comes months after the massive sewage spill at the Hyperion Reclamation Plant. Residents say a foul odor still lingers and it's making them sick. At the meeting, no one is disputing that...
ARCADIA, Calif. - From the extreme dog stunt show to classic pig races, the Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles is back in full swing at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. The fair is offering an array of unique foods for attendees. "Everybody comes to Juicy’s for the giant...
LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion was killed after it was struck by a vehicle on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. According to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, the mountain lion was struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m. July 18 between the DeSoto and Winnetka Avenue exits.
LOS ANGELES - Best Friends Animal Society is calling on loving families to consider adopting. The nonprofit has teamed up with shelters in Los Angeles County to host an adoption weekend – where adoption fees will be waived – from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24. Below...
LOS ANGELES - A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had "plummeted to her death" prior to their arrival, according to the department's Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES - A man is searching for his beloved dog after she was stolen from a boarding facility in West Los Angeles. The suspect who stole Peanut has been arrested, but he is refusing to cooperate or say where the dog is. "I’ll do anything to get her back....
BUENA PARK, Calif. - Due to an increase in fights involving teenagers, Knotts’ Berry Farm is implementing a new chaperone policy. Effective Friday, July 22, all guests 17 years and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21-years-old. The policy will remain in effect on Fridays and Saturdays until further notice.
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - The public is being asked to avoid a section of. after Riverside County Sheriff’s officials said they are investigating a shooting involving a deputy. The department said on social media at 12:34 p.m. that the incident occurred at the intersection of Perris Boulevard and John...
LOS ANGELES - Imagine going to your car and then you find out that strangers are inside doing drugs inside the vehicle. Cell phone video captured the car owner confronting two people caught in the act in the Beverly Grove area. FOX 11 spoke with the neighbor who witnessed and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A red flag warning of critical wildfire conditions will be in effect Friday afternoon into Saturday morning in the Los Angeles County mountains, with forecasters calling for dry and windy weather. According to the National Weather Service, the warning will be in place from 1...
LOS ANGELES - At least nine people were injured during a collision involving a shuttle bus at LAX. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to 1 World Wy. around 12:20 p.m. Thursday for reports of a traffic collision. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were...
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County deputy was rushed to the hospital after a fentanyl scare. Emergency crews responded to a call near the intersection of Strathmore Avenue and Garvey Avenue, just blocks away from the 10 Freeway in the Rosemead area, late Thursday night. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was exposed to a substance – likely fentanyl – while responded to a crime scene in the area.
LOS ANGELES - Security cameras caught the moment a man was robbed of $10,000 by an armed suspect at a Wells Fargo bank in Sherman Oaks. The robbery happened July 19 around 10:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo on Ventura Blvd. and Vesper Ave. The victim, who wants to remain...
CERRITOS, Calif. - When a house in Cerritos went up in flames on Saturday evening, construction worker Abel Herrera sprang into action. "Abel got to my son so quickly that my son didn't even realize there was a fire going on and he was able to come outside and be safe," said Jeniffer Kang, homeowner and the boy’s mother.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In a celebratory event overlooking the ocean, Los Angeles County officials Wednesday formally presented the deed to a pristine piece of Manhattan Beach property to the descendants of a Black family who had the land stripped away nearly a century ago. Supervisor Janice Hahn, who spearheaded...
SOUTH LOS ANGELES - Three firefighters were injured Thursday while battling a commercial building fire in South Los Angeles. Two were treated at the scene and continued working while the third firefighter was taken to the hospital and currently is in good condition, according to Battalion Fire Chief Brett Willis with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Thursday undergoing tests for an auto-immune disorder after spending two days at Antelope Valley Hospital. Hofbauer was transferred from Antelope Valley Hospital to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night. He watched the Palmdale City Council meeting...
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - A man is dead after he allegedly made threats to employees at a. business Friday afternoon. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call near the intersection of Perris Boulevard and John F. Kennedy Drive. The department announced the incident on social media a little...
