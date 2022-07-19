ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Part of Huntington Beach closed after shark siting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA portion of the coast in Huntington Beach after a...

Small plane crashes into ocean in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A pilot was pulled to safety after a small plane crashed into the waters off Huntington Beach Friday afternoon. The Cessna aircraft crashed around 1:30 p.m. south of Beach Blvd. The pilot was pulled from the plane with little to no injuries. FOX 11's Travis Rice...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Official Summer Fair of LA returns to Santa Anita Park

ARCADIA, Calif. - From the extreme dog stunt show to classic pig races, the Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles is back in full swing at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. The fair is offering an array of unique foods for attendees. "Everybody comes to Juicy’s for the giant...
ARCADIA, CA
Mountain lion found dead on 101 Freeway struck by vehicle

LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion was killed after it was struck by a vehicle on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. According to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, the mountain lion was struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m. July 18 between the DeSoto and Winnetka Avenue exits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman falls to her death from Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro

LOS ANGELES - A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had "plummeted to her death" prior to their arrival, according to the department's Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nine injured during crash involving shuttle bus at LAX

LOS ANGELES - At least nine people were injured during a collision involving a shuttle bus at LAX. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to 1 World Wy. around 12:20 p.m. Thursday for reports of a traffic collision. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County deputy rushed to hospital after suspected fentanyl exposure while responding to scene

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County deputy was rushed to the hospital after a fentanyl scare. Emergency crews responded to a call near the intersection of Strathmore Avenue and Garvey Avenue, just blocks away from the 10 Freeway in the Rosemead area, late Thursday night. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was exposed to a substance – likely fentanyl – while responded to a crime scene in the area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man robbed of $10,000 at Sherman Oaks Wells Fargo

LOS ANGELES - Security cameras caught the moment a man was robbed of $10,000 by an armed suspect at a Wells Fargo bank in Sherman Oaks. The robbery happened July 19 around 10:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo on Ventura Blvd. and Vesper Ave. The victim, who wants to remain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bruce's Beach returned to heirs of Black couple

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In a celebratory event overlooking the ocean, Los Angeles County officials Wednesday formally presented the deed to a pristine piece of Manhattan Beach property to the descendants of a Black family who had the land stripped away nearly a century ago. Supervisor Janice Hahn, who spearheaded...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
3 firefighters injured in South LA fire

SOUTH LOS ANGELES - Three firefighters were injured Thursday while battling a commercial building fire in South Los Angeles. Two were treated at the scene and continued working while the third firefighter was taken to the hospital and currently is in good condition, according to Battalion Fire Chief Brett Willis with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Palmdale Mayor in hospital, testing for auto-immune disorder

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Thursday undergoing tests for an auto-immune disorder after spending two days at Antelope Valley Hospital. Hofbauer was transferred from Antelope Valley Hospital to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night. He watched the Palmdale City Council meeting...
PALMDALE, CA

