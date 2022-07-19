Part of Huntington Beach closed after shark siting

CERRITOS, Calif. - When a house in Cerritos went up in flames on Saturday evening, construction worker Abel Herrera sprang into action. "Abel got to my son so quickly that my son didn't even realize there was a fire going on and he was able to come outside and be safe," said Jeniffer Kang, homeowner and the boy’s mother.

