ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Local realtor and lender give their thoughts on the current housing market

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FeK7_0gkDqwSu00

Local realtors and lenders are weighing in on the current status of the housing market and how it is being reflected among buyers and sellers.

The housing market is becoming more populated as it remains consistent, but a local realtor told us her thoughts on the market and if inflation could become an issue.

Realtors have seen a rise and fall of the housing market, but it has remained consistent within the last month.

“The market really hasn’t changed much. Buyers are still out there. All of my buyers are still looking that have not been able to get a home. I have not seen a decrease at all.” said Dee Caruana, realtor at Agresti Real Estate.

Diverse Erie’s new grant program offers up to $500,000 to local groups

The only decrease realtors have noticed reflect on the patience future buyers have during the purchasing process.

“We did lose a couple buyers over the time frame over frustration of not being able to get a home because of the multiple offer bidding process,” Caruana added.

The market is now offering a solution to those buyers and a better chance to possibly hear, “Congratulations on your new home”.

“We haven’t jumped up a lot, but there are definitely more listings on the market which is helping obviously for the buyers,” said Caruana.

Week 2: Sounds of Summer music series heads to Regency at South Shore

This consistency is being reflected in banks for people looking to take out a mortgage on a home.

“Here at Marquette, I don’t think we’ve seen a shift. Lot of the deals to buy a house are still competitive and multiple bids, and that’s why it’s important for our clients to come in and become pre-qualified before buying a home,” said Ed Drexler, senior vice president of residential lending at Marquette Savings Bank.

A local realtor from Agresti Real Estate tells us what potential buyers should know before purchasing their home

“The pre-approval out of the way is super important. You don’t have time in this market to call a lender and get pre-approved because the contracts are coming together so fast. Secondly, patience. They definitely need to be patient,” Caruana added.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Caruana said she believes inflation will eventually play a role in the market by leading to job loss and high interest rates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

How local businesses are staying afloat amid staffing shortages

Unemployment rates nationally continue to fall, while some businesses in Erie continue to report staffing issues, causing them to have trouble staying open. Everywhere you go, you’re sure to notice help wanted signs on streets or businesses saying that they’re hiring. With this summer being arguably the most normal since the start of the pandemic, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

MBA hosts luncheon to unite local businesses and volunteers

The Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA) is making an effort to maximize productivity in the Erie community.          The business hosted an impact and volunteer luncheon that will unite other local businesses and volunteers. The purpose is to introduce local businesses to various volunteer organizations to get them involved in the community. “It’s a really nice […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie grape farmers run into a unique problem: an abundance of crops

It’s not every day you see a grape harvester in July. That’s because they’re usually kept in storage until September when the grapes are ready to picked, but if you were in North East or Harborcreek Thursday, you may have seen a few harvesters in the vineyards. This year’s crop is so heavy, farmers are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

AAA Erie branch holds grand reopening of newly expanded office

AAA returns to Erie. The company hosted a grand reopening at its newly expanded Erie office Thursday morning. Community members and local leaders gathered at the AAA Erie branch office on Peach Street, celebrating the expansion that will help AAA continue to grow its Erie footprint. Local leaders including Senator Dan Laughlin, State Rep. Robert […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Erie, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Business
YourErie

Local organization warns about scam using its name

A local organization is responding to a scam that has hit local vendors, using its name. The Erie Downtown Partnership (EDP) is being contacted by vendors asking if they are still holding their event in the park. The problem? There is no event. Vendors that have paid to participate say the scammer is requesting money […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meadville Area Sewer Authority given multi-million dollar grant for upgrades

Meadville’s aging wastewater treatment plant is getting some much needed upgrades thanks to a multi-million dollar state grant. The state granted the Meadville Area Sewer Authority $16,223,608 for improvements. This includes roof replacement and installation of new mechanical bar screens, raw wastewater pumps, blowers, and a new ultraviolet disinfection system and back-up generator. The authority […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Sunview opens candy shop, building go-kart track

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Things are a little sweeter this season at Sunview in Edinboro. For 34 years, Sunview (at 12246 Edinboro Road) has been offering family-focused entertainment — miniature golf (putt-putt), a driving range, batting cages, an arcade, and bumper boats. In March, Sunview opened a new candy shop. And recently, Sunview broke ground on a new go-kart track that is expected to be completed this fall.
EDINBORO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Realtors#Interest Rates#Agresti Real Estate
YourErie

Destination Pennsylvania: Lettie G. Howard

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Visitors to Dobbins Landing in downtown Erie have several choices to enjoy maritime fun during the summer months from the historic US Brig Niagara to the Victorian Princess to Scallywags Pirate Adventures. Today, we’re setting sail on the Lettie G. Howard. As the crew prepared to set sail, the first mate […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

What Erie residents would do if they won the Mega Millions

Money, money, money, that was the big conversation on July 19 at gas stations across Erie. That’s because on this night you had the chance to win more than half a billion dollars with the Mega Millions Jackpot. This is a win for local store owners who told us that they have had a huge […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie history, cuisine highlighted in Erie Food Tours

Local cuisine and culture is being highlighted during a food tour in downtown Erie. The Erie Food Tour draws crowds from near and far to learn about Erie history and to try local cuisine. Participants of Erie Food Tours are coming from near and far to see what the City of Erie has to offer […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 22-24

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! WQLN Sounds Around Town Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, […]
ERIE, PA
Farm and Dairy

Equipment, guns, knives, accessories, and misc.

Sat., July 23, 2022 at 9:00am — Kevin Wheeler, Auctioneer. EQUIPMENT:2010 FORD RANGER XLT 4X4. HARLEY DAVIDSON 883 SPORTSTER. JOHN DEERE 4010 HST TRACTOR W/ LOADER. JOHN DEERE 47 SNOWBLOWER. WAYNE FOBES 6’ X 15’ EQUIPMENT TRAILER. JOHN DEERE BACK BLADE. FRONTIER 60” FINISH MOWER. STIHL MS291 CHAINSAW. MATCO MIG WELDER. SUN DOLPHIN KAYAK. DEXTA TRACTOR. SPORTSPAL 16’ CANOE. JON BOAT & MORE. GUNS, KNIVES & ACCESSORIES: CT. VALLEY ARMS 50CAL, TRADITIONS 50CAL. & TWO THOMSPON CENTER 50CAL. MUZZLE LOADERS. WINCHESTER MODEL 94 30-30 TRAPPER GUN. MARLIN MODEL 56 22CAL. RUGER SS M77 MKII 338WIN MAG W/ LEUPOLD SCOPE. REMINGTON MODEL 700 7MM MAG W/ LEUPOLD SCOPE. GLENFIELD MODEL 25 22CAL. W/ BUSHNELL SCOPE. TWO REMINGTON GAME MASTER 760 30-06 W/ SCOPES. J.C HIGGINS MODEL 20 12GA. 2 ¾. PARDNER SB2 10GA. 3 ½. SAVAGE MODEL 24 223/12GA. 2 ¾ OVER UNDER W/ SCOPE. REMINGTON 870 12GA. 2 ¾ W/ BUSHNELL SCOPE. REMINGTON 1100 12GA. 2 ¾. NEW ENGLAND FIREARMS SB2 10GA. 3 ½. WINCHESTER 1200 12GA. 2 ¾. MOSSBERG 185KA 20GA. 2 ¾. J.C HIGGINS MODEL 583-21 16GA. DAISY RED RIDER 70TH ANNIVERSARY. HERITAGE ROUGH RIDER 22 (NEW IN BOX). RUGER SUPER BLACKHAWK 44MAG SS. RUGER LCR 38 SPECIAL (NEW IN BOX). TEN POINT CROSSBOW TITAN TL-4. BUSHNELL SPOTTING SCOPE. CASE XX, CUTCO, YORK CUTLERY, CRAFTSMEN, REHWAPPEN HUNTING KNIVES. BOX TRAPS. ASSORTMENT OF HUNTING CLOTHES & DEER STANDS.
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

Wabtec hosts engineering program for young girls

A local manufacturing company is hosting a program to introduce young girls to the engineering industry. A former participant that is now a volunteer is weighing in and tells us how the program has impacted her career choices. Wabtec is showing young girls that they can have a career in the engineering industry and the […]
ERIE, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Rockland Tunnel in Venango County in Pennsylvania

- If you're ever in Venango County, Pennsylvania, you've probably considered exploring the Rockland Tunnel. This underground railroad is just a few steps from the parking area. The tunnel is nearly three miles long, so be sure to bring a bright light with you. You can also Visit Freedom Falls nearby. The Rockland Furnace is another historical site you can explore in this area.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Second Glenwood Flea Coming up this Saturday to Benefit Erie Zoo

The season's second Glenwood Flea is coming up this weekend. The indoor flea market is Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. More than 15 vendors and 500 visitors checked out the first flea, which featured items like crocheted creations, hand-poured candles, wreaths, artwork and second-hand treasures.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Greek dog, Coney dog: What is it called and who can claim it?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York Lunch on East Avenue in Erie has a small dining area. A lunch counter currently is closed for social distancing — boxes on the counter, stool seats missing — making the dining area feel that much smaller. Behind the counter, the employees move between a backroom kitchen and the area behind the lunch counter. In some places, it’s a tight fit for two workers to pass each other.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

13 Dog Swimming, 3 Beach Advisories in Place in Erie County

Toxins in water samples at 13 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mr. & Mrs. Claus Arrive in Erie for Christmas in July at the Colony Plaza

Christmas in July is in full swing in Erie. Shops at the Colony Plaza are hosting a Christmas in July shopping event Friday, July 22. Santa is making an appearance Saturday in his summer sleigh. "The colony merchants traditionally have done something in the summertime in July, and this year...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy